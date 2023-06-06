4 top WWE Superstars who have never competed in the Money In The Bank ladder match

The Money In The Bank ladder match is one of the most iconic match formats in WWE history. Up there with the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Hell In A Cell, it is one of the few matches to have an annual premium live event named after it. The MITB contract gives its winner the unique opportunity to challenge a champion of their choosing at a time of their choosing for an entire year.

As such, many legendary stars have entered this match in pursuit of gold, with varying levels of success. The likes of Roman Reigns have competed in but never won the match, while the likes of John Cena have won but unsuccessfully cashed in. The vast majority of winners have gone on to become world champions through the contract, making the match a popular avenue to make top stars.

A few competitors, though, have bucked the trend, and established themselves as top competitors without ever competing in the match.

Here are four current top WWE Superstars who have never competed in the Money In The Bank ladder match.

#4: Gunther's meteoric rise as a top heel in WWE has kept him away from the MITB ladder match

The Ring General is yet to make his mark on the gruelling ladder match

Let's get one thing out of the way first: Gunther has only been on WWE's main roster for a year. The long-reigning Intercontinental champion is bound to compete in the iconic ladder match sooner or later, given what a dynamic performer he is. In the meantime, it's imperative to acknowledge how much he has elevated himself in the company without competing in the match.

With nothing but his in-ring chops (no pun intended) and a mid-card title, The Ring General has become arguably the company's second-biggest heel after Roman Reigns.

He has impressed the WWE Universe with his instantly iconic Royal Rumble 2023 performance and we can't wait to see what magic he'll bring to Money In The Bank down the road.

#3: Ronda Rousey has a lot of history with the Money In The Bank contract despite never competing in the ladder match

Ronda Rousey debuted in WWE just over five years ago, quickly picking up the art and becoming a top star in the women's division. In her rookie year, The Rowdy One had a record-breaking RAW Women's championship reign. She headlined the first all-women's premium live event and became one of the first three women to main-event WrestleMania.

She has since won the Royal Rumble and multiple other titles, but has never set foot in the Money In The Bank ladder match. She has, however, been part of two successful cash-ins, getting ambushed by Alexa Bliss in 2019 and Liv Morgan in 2022. We can't wait to see how The Baddest Woman On The Planet fares once she finally competes in the gruelling ladder match in the future.

#2: WWE SmackDown Women's champion Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is a two-time WWE Women's champion. In fact, she's the only woman in the company's history to have won the NXT UK, NXT, RAW, Smackdown and Women's tag team titles. Thus, making her the most complete title cabinet in the division's history. To top it all off, she's a Royal Rumble winner courtesy of her record-shattering 61-minute bell-to-bell performance in the 2023 edition.

Ripley has achieved almost everything in the company, but she has never competed in the Money In The Bank ladder match. This may seem surprising given that it feels as if The Eradicator has been a mainstay of the division for years. It's important to remember that she has only been on the roster for just over two years, and with time, will bring her brand of dominance to the iconic match.

It won't be this year, though, as she is the current SmackDown Women's champion.

#1: Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair debuted on the WWE main roster at WrestleMania 36, saving The Street Profits from an attack by Angel Garza, Zelina Vega and Austin Theory. The EST quickly worked her way to the top, winning the 2021 Royal Rumble and the main event of WrestleMania 37. She has since established herself as a bonafide main event star and arguably the top babyface in the company.

Belair not only added an Elimination Chamber win to her resume, but she also became the longest-reigning women's champion of all time. She is yet to compete in the Money In The Bank ladder match, since her debut on the main roster. The EST's RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship reigns have kept her away from the ladder match.

Could we see her enter the match for the first time this year in her quest to dethrone Asuka?

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes