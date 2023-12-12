4 twists that may happen with The Judgment Day following WWE RAW – Every champion to lose their belts, top member to be replaced?

The Judgment Day have been a dominant act in WWE for quite some time. The faction first formed in early-to-mid 2022 with Edge as the leader. Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor kicked The Rated-R Superstar out of the group and the faction changed dramatically from then on.

Today, Rhea, Damian, and Finn are still members. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio joined in the latter half of 2022 and JD McDonagh was recently made an official member of the stable. Unfortunately, not all is well. Monday Night RAW showed there are many cracks in the foundation.

For starters, Damian Priest appears to be crumbling under the pressure of the group. Additionally, Rhea Ripley seems tired of the issues The Judgment Day have been facing. This is on top of the fact that Dominik lost his NXT North American Championship recently.

The Judgment Day saga has already featured many plot twists, but there is a strong chance that it will continue moving forward. In fact, there's a few major things that could happen that may catch some fans by surprise.

Below are four twists that may happen with The Judgment Day following WWE RAW:

#4. Every member could lose their titles in the coming weeks

The Judgment Day

Until recently, every member of The Judgment Day had a title. Finn Balor and Damian Priest were and remain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Rhea Ripley has the Women's World Champion. Dominik Mysterio was the NXT North American Champion. Lastly, JD McDonagh wasn't an official member yet.

Things are beginning to change, though. JD joining the group broke the formula. From there, Dirty Dom shockingly lost his coveted North American Championship at NXT Deadline 2023. This could be the start of the dominant WWE faction losing all of their gold.

The Creed Brothers will soon be challenging Finn and Damian for the tag team belts. Additionally, Ivy Nile is looking to challenge Rhea Ripley. If Diamond Mine can collectively dethrone all three stars, Judgment Day will no longer have any belts. This major swerve could happen sooner rather than later.

#3. Damian Priest could quit the stable

Damian Priest

As noted, Damian Priest has been having issues with The Judgment Day. He has grown increasingly paranoid and this behavior isn't exactly new. In fact, The Archer of Infamy has been acting off in WWE for months now.

He and his tag team partner, Finn Balor, frequently butted heads prior to the pair winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. While things have seemingly cooled off between them, Damian is now butting heads with Rhea Ripley instead.

It seems like at the root of every fight is Priest. Damian is known to have anger issues and his outbursts may lead to him quitting The Judgment Day full-time. The twist could see The Punishment of The Judgment Day focus on his singles career moving forward.

#2. R-Truth could join despite being attacked on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

R-Truth is a beloved WWE Superstar. He has been wrestling since the 1990's, even competing in the company in the early 2000's under the name K-Kwik. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion has been a regular in the promotion for over 15 years now.

After spending some time away due to injury, Truth returned at Survivor Series: WarGames. Shortly thereafter, he began hanging out in The Judgment Day clubhouse and has convinced himself that he's a member of the stable. That may have changed on RAW, however, as the stable beat him down in the middle of the ring.

While most assume the former United States Champion will now move on or even feud with Judgment Day in WWE, another twist could occur. He could continue to try to be part of the group. This could ultimately lead to Truth being accepted, much like how JD McDonagh eventually earned himself a spot in the sinister faction.

#1. Rhea Ripley could surprisingly be the one kicked out

Expand Tweet

Fans have been speculating for months regarding who may be kicked out of The Judgment Day. Generally, the belief is that it will either be Damian Priest or Finn Balor. They were the two always fighting. Priest is the hothead and Finn is the one many believed didn't necessarily fit in.

WWE could swerve fans and surprise them by Rhea Ripley being the one who is kicked out instead. Given that she was the first to try to take a leadership role of sorts, it would be logical for the rest of the faction to grow tired of her.

Beyond that, Rhea is by far the most popular star of the group. Despite being a heel, she's one of the most over stars in the company. Fans love to cheer for her. Ripley being kicked out could allow for her to turn babyface.

