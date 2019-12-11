4 Twists WWE could be planning for NXT this week

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Dec 2019, 23:35 IST SHARE

NXT is prepared to deliver a great show this week

It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to expect that WWE NXT will deliver yet another incredible show tonight. With a few great matches lined up, we might see the Black and Gold brand top themselves yet again.

This week, the WWE Creative has the opportunity to pull off a few bold moves that could lead to a title change, an unlikely alliance, and an unexpected match-up for the next week.

Surely, the Black and Gold brand wouldn't want to put a stop to its string of incredible shows since the past few weeks. In this article, we will take a look at four twists that can happen on tonight’s show. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

Also Read: 5 current WWE Superstars who can be excellent announcers just like Samoa Joe

#4 Keith Lee becomes the #1 contender for Adam Cole’s NXT Championship

'Bask in his glory!'

Tonight, Keith Lee will go up against Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor in a triple-threat match and the winner of this bout will challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Championship next week. It is quite possible that the ‘Moment Maker’ will walk out of this match as the No. 1 challenger for the most coveted prize in NXT.

Both Ciampa and Balor share history with Cole. While the latter attacked the leader of the Undisputed Era on two consecutive weeks, Ciampa has been keen on getting his title back ever since he returned to the Black and Gold brand.

However, it’s Lee who has been on a hot run since Survivor Series and reportedly managed to impress Vince McMahon enough to gain a shot at the title. It would be a huge surprise to see him overcome two former NXT Champions in order to bag an opportunity to go toe-to-toe with Cole for the NXT gold next week.

1 / 4 NEXT