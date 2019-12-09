5 current WWE Superstars who can be excellent announcers just like Samoa Joe

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 09 Dec 2019, 23:09 IST SHARE

Who is your best guess?

The pro wrestling business can be immensely demanding when it comes to mic skills. Back in the early days of the business, there were several Superstars who made a mark for themselves by being as talented with their mouth as they were with their in-ring skills.

Today, there is only a handful of WWE Superstars who are regarded highly for their mic skills. One of them is Samoa Joe, who made an incredibly smooth transition to an announcing job after sustaining an injury that forced him to take a break from in-ring action.

But he isn’t the only one blessed with the gift of the gab. There are a few Superstars who can follow his footsteps and make for excellent announcers themselves, if and when the opportunity arrives. In this list, we take a look at five such names who would surely impress the WWE Universe if they were to don the role of an announcer in the company.

So, without further ado, let’s begin with our list.

#5 Daniel Bryan

No one else could have initiated and carried something as huge as the 'Yes! movement'

Daniel Bryan is undoubtedly one of the best in-ring performers to have graced the squared circle. He is widely regarded for the intensity he brings to his storylines, which has seen millions of fans backing the leader of the ‘Yes! Movement’ for years.

One of the biggest reasons behind Bryan’s success is his extraordinary mic skills. Irrespective of your stance, the bearded underdog can force you to stop and listen to him every time he picks up the mic. He deserves every bit of credit for his promos, which are always natural and extremely believable.

Hence, it is easy to assume that Bryan would also make for a great addition to the announcing team in WWE if he ever decides to do so. He can narrate both good and bad aspects of the story and still manage to convince the fans of his intentions.

1 / 5 NEXT