4 Unadvertised Ex-SmackDown superstars who should appear at SmackDown 1000

SmackDown Live's 1000th episode will air tonight.

The historic 1000th episode of SmackDown Live is all set to air tonight. A number of matches and returns have already been announced for the show, but that doesn't mean we should rule out a few more surprises.

SmackDown Live has been around since 1999 and there are a lot of Superstars who have made the Blue Brand a must-see and entertaining show over the years. Some of these stars, like The Big Show, The Undertaker, Batista, Rey Mysterio etc. will be appearing on the show while others like Edge, The Rock, and several others may or may not appear.

As much as people want Superstars like The Rock and Edge to appear on the show, it must be made clear that they aren't under contract with WWE and will only appear if they want to.

However, there are several other Superstars still under contract with WWE who were a big part of SmackdDwn Live at one point or another but remain unadvertised for SmacDdown 1000. An appearance by one, two or all of these Superstars will likely make the historic show feel even bigger.

So, here are four ex-SmackDown Superstars still under contract with WWE who should appear at SmackDown 1000 tonight.

#4 Kurt Angle:

Kurt Angle was a huge part of SmackDown between 2002 and 2006

Kurt Angle made his WWE return last year after nearly 11 years of absence from the company. Ever since returning to WWE, Angle has appeared exclusively on Raw, where he served as the show's general manager between April 2017 and August 2018.

It now looks as though he is set to make a full-time return to the ring, having secured a spot in the upcoming WWE World Cup at the upcoming Crown Jewel event.

Kurt Angle was a big part of SmackDown, first from 2002 to 2005 and then in 2006. Kurt Angle won the company's top title three times as a SmackDown Superstar and had some of the most amazing matches and feuds of his WWE career on SmackDown. It's unclear why Kurt Angle hasn't been advertised for Smackdown 1000 yet. One thing is for sure, however, and that is that Smackdown 1000 will not be complete without the Olympic Gold Medalist.

