4 Under-25 NXT Superstars Waiting to Rule the WWE

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 871 // 27 Oct 2018, 21:30 IST

NXT has been producing some top class wrestlers

The WWE has served as the base for many wrestling stars to become world-renowned superstars by proving themselves at the highest level.

Many veteran superstars in the WWE work tirelessly to put up other newcomers who they think can become the future of the company. John Cena and the Big Show are two such superstars who enjoy putting new superstars over and helping the company produce more fan-favourites.

WWE’s NXT brand has been a great addition to the company, and has been developing some of the best stars on the main roster today but exposing them to the world of high-class wrestling, and giving them a chance to learn what the fans want to see and how the company operates.

Many stars from the NXT, such as Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Finn Balor have proved themselves to be top acts in the company and earned their place at the top of their respective rosters.

However, a few NXT graduates have not been so lucky, and find themselves still trying to get in the good books of the WWE creatives while wrestling as jobbers or fillers. These include Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, and Mojo Rawley.

Currently, there are quite a few young wrestlers in the NXT who are performing extremely well and will surely get a call up to the main roster if they stick around with the company longer. Some of these men and women have the capacity to take the company forward just like former NXT stars Seth Rollins and Sasha Banks.

Let’s take a look at four such superstars who are still below the age of 25 and still impressing the world with their talent and skills. They can become future WWE superstars.

Velveteen Dream – 23 years old

Give in to your Dreams

When a wrestler like Kurt Angle names you his dream NXT opponent, you know you have done something significant in your career and already reached the peak.

Even the A-lister The Miz has had good things to say about the young superstar, claiming that Velveteen will be a good addition to the main roster when he crosses the line to get there. "I knew when he was on Tough Enough that he would be something special and it seems to me that he’s doing exactly that.” The Miz told The Sun.

Dream has been able to pull off one of the most entertaining characters in the WWE today. He’s been flawless at what he does and has the in-ring skills to pull off each rivalry with perfection.

Most of us can’t wait for Velveteen to cross over to the main roster and make a name for himself there. It’d be interesting to see him feud against greats such as Daniel Bryan, The Miz, and AJ Styles.

