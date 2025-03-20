4 underrated WrestleMania gems that deserve a rewatch

WrestleMania season has taken the pro wrestling world by storm as The Show of Shows heads to Las Vegas for a two-night spectacle within a month. WWE has run a list of the 50 greatest Mania matches in history on their YouTube channel.

Many of these matches, like The Undertaker vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 27 or The Rock vs. John Cena in a "Once in a Lifetime" bout, are still fondly remembered by the WWE Universe. Mania has been around for more than four decades, and we have witnessed some thrilling matches.

However, some gems have gotten lost in the shuffle. These matches don't get the love and remembrance they deserve, but they deserve a rewatch.

#4. The Undertaker vs. Batista (c) for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 23

The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak produced some instant classics. The sling of consecutive bangers with Shawn Michaels and Triple H between 2009 and 2012 exceeded expectations and set the bar high.

However, his streak of thrilling Mania matches began in 2007, when he battled Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship at Ford Field. In an underrated gem, Taker and Batista stole the show in a spot-fest that had the fans on the edge of their seats.

Both men brought their A-game. The Animal flew off the top rope to take down The Phenom, a rare sight that many had never seen before. Batista also slammed Taker through the announce table with a Powerslam. His signature moves, the Spine Buster and Batista Bomb were delivered to perfection.

The Undertaker was in another mode. After taking so much punishment, The Phenom pulled a Tombstone Piledriver out of nowhere to pin Batista and win the World Heavyweight Championship. This bout is considered one of The Animal's greatest wrestling matches.

Despite the great in-ring action and storytelling, Taker vs. Batista is a forgotten gem of The Phenom's illustrious WrestleMania streak. While it wasn't as good as his matches with HBK and HHH, this one deserves its flowers.

Furthermore, it got lost in the shuffle of a stacked card for Mania 23. Considerable hype surrounded "The Battle of Billionaires" between Bobby Lashley and Umaga as Donald Trump brought much mainstream attention.

The main event spot went to John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels, which was also pretty good. Hence, Taker vs. Batista got lost in the mix.

#3. CM Punk vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 27

WrestleMania 27 was pretty underwhelming for the WWE Universe. Fans only seem to recall a brutal war between The Undertaker and Triple H in a No Holds Barred match, and The Rock inexplicably closing the show after taking out John Cena and The Miz.

Fortunately, there was a good and forgotten side of the 27th installment of The Show of Shows. In addition to Taker vs. HHH, CM Punk vs. Randy Orton was also a strong and solid undercard match.

The psychology and in-ring action of the bout were praiseworthy. It was slow and methodical, as was expected of a typical Orton match in the early 2010s. The Viper's knee was injured, a dynamic that worked well into the match.

Punk targeted the knee to the point that Orton couldn't hit the Punt Kick. However, he was still fit enough to deliver the RKO. The Chicago Native had done well to avoid Orton's finishing maneuver for fifteen minutes.

However, an overzealous Punk attempted to Springboard Clothesline Orton only to fall victim to an RKO for the three count. It was a good match on the verge of becoming great. WWE only needed to give the two veterans ten more minutes, and they could've overshadowed Taker vs. Triple H later in the evening.

#2. The 7-Man Intercontinental Title match at WrestleMania 32

In the eyes of most WWE fans, WrestleMania 32, a show plagued by injuries and a dearth of star power, doesn't make the list of top Mania shows. Despite a weak card, there were a few highlights. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch for the inaugural WWE Women's Championship stole the show, but there was an underrated classic to start the show.

Mania 32 kicked off with an Intercontinental Title Ladder match featuring eight mid-carders. Kevin Owens put his IC Championship on the line against Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Stardust (now Cody Rhodes), Sin Cara, and Zack Ryder.

It was a trainwreck that delivered a massive shot of adrenaline to the live crowd. Zayn flew all over the place as he took out KO with a Torpedo DDT. Ryder brought back some fond memories when he hit an Elbow Drop off the top of the ladder to The Miz. Zayn taking out Owens with a Half-and-half Suplex onto the ladder left the crowd gasping. Meanwhile, Sin Cara falling off a ladder onto Stardust and laying on a bridged ladder was another Mania moment.

However, the closing sequence caught everyone off-guard. In an emotional Mania moment, Ryder shoved The Miz off the top of the ladder to win the IC Title, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

As he celebrated with his father, Ryder's emotional and unexpected IC Championship win exemplified the beauty of legitimate WrestleMania moments. Unfortunately, he dropped the championship to The Miz the next night, making the ladder match irrelevant.

Furthermore, the lack of star power in the bout diminished the perception of the match. Stardust, Sin Cara, and Zack Ryder were nowhere near the IC Title scene, and their inclusion felt random.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania 38: Night One

Cody Rhodes' comeback to WWE has created such a strong ripple effect that many fans have forgotten about his first match upon return.

The American Nightmare has had an incredible three years since returning at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes had a universally acclaimed WWE Title pursuit that spanned two Mania main events and featured top-tier storytelling.

The main event of Mania 40 was WWE's Endgame moment as The Undertaker, The Rock, and John Cena put together a memorable sequence. However, his initial classic against Seth "Freakin" Rollins was also a tremendous work of art.

Despite no build-up and a leaked return, the story was perfect. Cody Rhodes entered as Dusty Rhodes' baby boy and left as undeniable The American Nightmare. The in-ring action was pretty solid. There were a few botches, but they didn't take much from the quality of the bout.

The closing sequence of three consecutive Cross-Rhodes interrupted by the Bionic Elbow was the ideal end. The match is also credited for setting in motion the iconic rivalry between Rhodes and Rollins.

