4 underrated WWE rivalries of 2018 that deserve(d) more attention

Elias with a diving elbow on Seth Rollins

With every hero, you need an equally appealing villain. That makes the hero look prominent and the story convincing. Similarly, WWE has seen its fair amount of rivalries that have become memorable with fans continuing to pay for well past the expiration date of a particular pairing.

While rivalries like Austin-Rock, Hogan-Andre, and Bret-HBK, which rank amongst the greatest in history, a plethora of others got disregarded. Even today with many different storylines and angles, some feuds get carved into history but not all get the attention they deserve.

Here are four rivalries of 2018 which WWE could've be booked a lot better, and some of them still have a great chance to become unforgettable.

#4 Asuka - Charlotte

Charlotte Flair and Asuka had a brilliant match at WrestleMania

Asuka won the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match in January and challenged Charlotte Flair for her SmackDown Women's Championship. Fans had been waiting for this rivalry since Asuka's NXT days, and there could not have been a better booking for the two top female athletes of the company.

At WrestleMania, Charlotte broke Asuka's 914-day undefeated streak and retained her title. While the storyline that had led towards the match was highly engaging and captivating, the two went their separate ways, and the feud abruptly ended.

WWE had a golden opportunity in the form of a scintillating rivalry that could've become the greatest one in the history of women's wrestling, even surpassing the likes of Lita and Trish Stratus. The creative didn't capitalize on the opening, and an enormous plot just got neglected.

#3 Ricochet - Velveteen Dream

Both possess charisma and personality which is second to none and their match at Takeover: Chicago stole the show

In the hands of Triple H, NXT has transitioned from a developmental brand to a full-fledged promotion.

Because "The Game" is so involved with the creative process in NXT, the storylines seem more genuine are better portrayed than the flagship shows (RAW and SmackDown Live). One highlight of 2018 has been the rivalry between Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Because NXT has circulated around the former members of #DIY for quite a while, one feud that probably got overlooked was between Ricochet and Velveteen Dream.

Two of the most technically gifted wrestlers in the world come from different backgrounds and thus, have different wrestling styles. But both possess charisma and personality which is second to none and their match at Takeover: Chicago stole the show, only to be again overshadowed by Gargano-Ciampa.

While the budding rivalry between them might still not be over, it certainly deserves a lot more thought and awareness from the officials. Ricochet and Velveteen are future stars of the company, and their feud could be the highlight of this year.