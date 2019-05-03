4 Unfinished WWE storylines that are still unsolved

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.53K // 03 May 2019, 10:18 IST

Who screwed Stone Cold?

Over the years, WWE has given us some of the most compelling television around as well as gripping characters and storylines, night after night. However, as know as fans of pro wrestling, every storyline can't be a success and won't go over well with the fans.

However, there have been some storylines over the years that were never really finished and left more questions after being abruptly thrown aside or in some cases, it was just more convenient to not answer these lingering questions.

Let's take a look at 5 such unfinished WWE storylines that still haven't been answered.

#4. What was in the McMahon lockbox?

The McMahons

In the run up to WrestleMania 32, the WWE Universe saw the return of Shane McMahon to the WWE. Shane returned and confronted his father and sister for the direction they were taking the WWE before later being put in a match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32.

However, what we will focus on is his first promo after his return during which he mentioned a lockbox. Vince was shocked after the lockbox revealtion and told Shane he would take control of RAW if he could beat Undertaker at WrestleMania 32.

Despite the tease of a big revelation from the lockbox, it was totally ignored after a few weeks and after Shane lost to Undertaker at WrestleMania, we still don't know about its contents.

#3. Who attacked Natalya?

The year was 2015 and WWE had just begun the Divas revolution had just begun a few months beforehand. In the fall, someone started attacking Natalya backstage and it happened on a few occassions.

It looked set to lead to a new feud for Natalya but WWE never really followed up on this and we still don't know who was actually behind the attacks. It was implied that it could be Team BAD but now we'll never know.

