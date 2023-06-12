4 unfortunate L's Dwayne Johnson has faced since 2022

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most well-known personalities out there. After making a name for himself in the pro-wrestling business, he embarked on a journey to venture into Hollywood. He has since starred in major franchises and established multiple business ventures.

Despite all of this success, The Rock has still experienced some setbacks in his professional life. Unfortunately for the entertainer and actor, the past year has not been kind to him. In this list, we'll explore four misfortunes Dwayne Johnson has recently faced since 2022.

#4. Dwayne Johnson's year did not end well with Black Adam

Bart (The Flash Era) @Bart2389 It’s sad how quickly bad the Black Adam Post Credit scene aged It’s sad how quickly bad the Black Adam Post Credit scene aged 😭 💀 https://t.co/4Utr920t4p

Many had high hopes for DC's Black Adam adaptation. The film, which was in production for over a decade, was finally released in October 2022, and it received mixed reactions. However, the DC film is now no longer remembered fondly. Additionally, it was also not the most impressive numbers-wise at the box office either.

The film encountered a few problems months after its release. First was the inclusion and removal of Henry Cavill's Superman. The character was asked to be brought back by Dwayne Johnson, but James Gunn later fired him as he wasn't part of the director's vision of DC. Black Adam exited the DC cinematic universe later on.

Shazam actor Zachary Levi also shaded the WWE star on social media earlier this year. As mentioned above, Cavill appeared at the post-credit of Black Adam, where a future face-off between the characters was hinted at. However, this move may not have been taken kindly by Levi.

After the sequel of Shazam also performed poorly after its release, the actor hinted on social media that it was due to The Rock wanting to focus the story on Superman and Black Adam. There were also claims that Dwayne did not wish to appear in the first Shazam movie and did not even want to include the actor in the post-credit of Black Adam.

#3. He returned to the Fast and Furious franchise after vowing not to

Enjoyment Radio📻 @enjoyment_radio



:- @therock



#enjoymentradio #fastandfurious #therock #enjoymentnews #Vindiesel #PeaceAndLove twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The 'Fast & Furious franchise is finally at peace after The Rock revealed that his feud with Vin Diesel has been resolved and that he will return to the franchise.:- @therock The 'Fast & Furious franchise is finally at peace after The Rock revealed that his feud with Vin Diesel has been resolved and that he will return to the franchise.🎥:- @therock#enjoymentradio #fastandfurious #therock #enjoymentnews #Vindiesel #PeaceAndLove twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yRkQYGiD1q

One of the biggest movie franchises in history is Fast and Furious, which mainly starred Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker. Later in the series, Dwayne Johnson was added and portrayed Luke Hobbs. The Rock's character later had its spin-off with Jason Statham, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. This was the last time he appeared in the franchise.

Years later, Diesel posted a photo with The Rock where he publicly asked the wrestler to return for Fast X. The post also mentioned Paul and Diesel's children. Dwayne then later expressed his disappointment about the post, stating it was a form of manipulation and that he would never return.

After the publicized drama, a lot thought Dwayne Johnson might never return, but he did. Fans were shocked after seeing the former World Champion appear on the post-credit scene of Fast X.

#2. XFL major loss

Matthew Sigur @MatthewSigur oh so that's why the rock is doing another fast and furious spin-off movie oh so that's why the rock is doing another fast and furious spin-off movie https://t.co/rvGxoO2dZt

As mentioned earlier, Dwayne Johnson also ventured into multiple businesses. One of them, and possibly the biggest, was the XFL. Aside from the actor, Xtreme Football League is also owned by Danny Garcia and many more.

The company's initial run began in 2001 and only lasted for one season, which Vince McMahon handled. The company lost $35 million after its conclusion. Unfortunately, history has repeated itself.

It was recently reported that the reincarnation of this season's XFL incurred a loss of $60 million. Despite this, it was also shared that Dwayne remained optimistic about the future of his $15 million venture.

#1. Young Rock canceled

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm ‘YOUNG ROCK’ has been cancelled by NBC after 3 seasons. ‘YOUNG ROCK’ has been cancelled by NBC after 3 seasons. https://t.co/dVQkoNwWl6

Dwayne Johnson's sitcom Young Rock gave many of his fans insight into the environment he grew up in, his challenges, and his entire journey to stardom. Wrestling fans were also treated with some backstage stories of different legends of the sport. However, this was not enough to see another season.

The first season of Young Rock aired in February 2021, the second in March 2022, and the third in November. After three seasons, it was recently announced that NBC has officially canceled the series.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes