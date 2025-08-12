4 Unique methods Dominik Mysterio has used to cheat in his matches

Dominik Mysterio is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. He won the gold earlier this year at WrestleMania 41, pinning his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, in a Fatal Four-Way Match, which also involved Penta and the former title holder, Bron Breakker.

"Dirty" Dom retained his gold against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025, thanks to a clever trick he employed toward the end of the match. Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Dominik has cheated his way to a win. The King of The Luchadores has used several underhanded tactics to emerge victorious in most of his bouts in the past.

Let's look at four unique methods Dominik Mysterio has employed to cheat in his matches in WWE:

#4. By using a metal piece behind his mask

The latest episode of RAW saw Dominik Mysterio team up with El Grande Americano to take on the team of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Toward the end of the match, El Grande brought out the metal piece from his tights, but he was unable to fix it behind his mask as Styles hit him with a kick.

However, Dominik took possession of the metal plate after it dropped on the floor. He then put his mask on and fixed the plate behind it. Mysterio then hit The Phenomenal One's head with the loaded mask, enabling Americano to pin AJ and score a win for the heels.

#3. Through interference from Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio also utilized the help of his on-screen partner, Liv Morgan, to emerge victorious over Dragon Lee on the September 9, 2024, episode of RAW.

During the match, JD McDonagh tried to distract the referee before being attacked by Rey Mysterio, leading to a massive brawl between The Judgment Day and LWO at ringside. As the brawl spilled over backstage, Liv took advantage of a distracted referee and chop-blocked Lee into the ropes. Dominik then delivered a 619 on the 30-year-old, followed by a Five Star Frog Splash to secure the victory.

#2. Dominik Mysterio has often received help from other Judgment Day members

Dominik Mysterio defended his newly won Intercontinental Championship against Penta on RAW after WrestleMania 41. He was accompanied to the ring by Finn Balor and then-Judgment Day member Carlito.

As the bout went back and forth, Dominik rolled out of the ring after Penta got the upper hand. Finn Balor then went to check on his stablemate, but The Prince fell victim to a flying Hurricanrana from Cero Miedo. After dragging Mysterio back into the ring, the former AEW star climbed to the top rope, only to be pushed off by a returning JD McDonagh. With the referee distracted by Carlito, Mysterio capitalized and secured the victory.

#1. By taking a leaf out of Eddie Guerrero's book

After not defending the Intercontinental Championship for a while due to a medical report that declared him unfit to compete, Dominik Mysterio was finally cleared for in-ring action last month and was forced to defend the title against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

In the closing moments of the bout, Dominik, in a fitting tribute to Eddie Guerrero, unzipped his boot, which slid off in AJ's hands when the former world champion grabbed Mysterio's ankle to solidify his grasp on the Calf Crusher submission hold.

After the hold was broken, ''Dirty'' Dom used that same boot and attacked Styles behind the referee's back. He then nailed a Five Star Frog Splash on The Phenomenal One and pinned the latter to retain his gold.

