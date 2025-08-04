WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results: Brock Lesnar returns! Cody Rhodes hits banned move; Eddie Guerrero tribute - Night 2 (8/3/25)

Triple H kicked off Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025, and the first match of the night was for the Women's World Championship.Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY were out first, and the champ Naomi got a very special entrance with her dad playing guitar.WWE SummerSlam Night 2 Results (August 3, 2025):Naomi def. Rhea Ripley &amp; IYO SKY to retain the Women's World ChampionshipThe Wyatt Sicks won the TLC match to retain the WWE Tag Team ChampionshipBecky Lynch def. Lyra Valkyria to retain the Women's Intercontinental ChampionshipSolo Sikoa def. Jacob Fatu to retain the United States ChampionshipDominik Mysterio def. AJ Styles to retain the Intercontinental ChampionshipCody Rhodes def. John Cena to become the new Undisputed WWE ChampionWWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Results: Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley - Women's World Championship matchRhea and IYO attacked the champ right off the bat and got some big double-team moves before Ripley accidentally booted SKY in the face. Naomi took control of the match and sent Rhea outside before getting a rope-assisted X-Factor on IYO. Rhea came back with a German Suplex on the champ before getting a near fall on SKY.IYO was hit with the Razor's Edge and powerslam before coming back with a moonsault to the floor. Back inside, Rhea got the Riptide on the champ, but IYO broke up the pin. Naomi and IYO took big boots from Rhea before SKY powerbombed Rhea on top of Naomi on the floor.Back in the ring, Rhea hit the Avalanche Riptide on SKY before Naomi broke up the pin and rolled Ripley up by grabbing her tights for the win at SummerSlam.Result: Naomi def. Rhea Ripley &amp; IYO SKY to retain the Women's World ChampionshipGrade: B+WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Results: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Fraxiom vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade &amp; Rey Fenix - TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team ChampionshipThe SummerSlam match started with an all-out brawl, and Fraxiom got some big dives to the floor before taking over the ring. They were met with the Motor City Machine Guns, but took them out as well before Gacy and Lumis showed up with steel chairs. Gacy took Axiom out with a steel chair before The Street Profits tossed Gacy into a ladder.The Dudley Boyz and the Hardy Boyz were both in the front row, watching the match as the Profits stacked tables at ringside. Candice LeRae, Nikki Cross &amp; B-Fab got involved and DIY set Candice up to get the titles down. Gargano accidentally dropped the ladder, and LeRae went flying through a bridged ladder at ringside, splitting it in two!The Profits put Rowan through a table in the corner before MCMG stopped Ciampa from getting the win, leaving him hanging from the rafters. Gargano cleared the ring and helped his partner down before Uncle Howdy dropped all the challengers from two separate ladders. Andrade hit Howdy with a Sunset Flip powerbomb onto a ladder.Gacy and Lumis finally got back up and cleared the ring before unhooking the titles and getting the win.Result: The Wyatt Sicks won the TLC match to retain the WWE Tag Team ChampionshipGrade: AWWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Results: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria - No DQ match for the Women's Intercontinental ChampionshipBecky beat Valkyria down with a kendo stick and then a steel chair early in the match. Lyra barely dodged a slam onto a steel chair before Becky hit her with a toolbox.The champ tied Lyra's hands together with some zip ties and beat her with a wrench from the toolbox before hanging her up by the wrists to the ringpost. While Lyra was hung up on the ringpost, Becky beat her with a kendo stick.Back in the ring, Lyra managed to get some momentum and slammed Becky's head into the steel chair in the ring. The challenger undid the cover from one of the top turnbuckles before Becky sent her into the ringpost.Lyra reappeared from under the ring and sprayed Becky in the face with a fire extinguisher before freeing her hands from the zipties.Lyra came back with a nightwing on the floor before Becky sent her into the exposed turnbuckle in the ring. Becky hit the Manhandle Slam on the steel chairs in the ring before getting a near fall.The champ got another beatdown with a steel chair and slammed Lyra's head into the seat of it before using the chair to ram her into the announce desk.Becky stomped on Lyra, who was still caught in the chair, before Bayley stopped her from beating Valkyria with a crowbar. Becky tried to get Bayley to attack Lyra before the Role Model attacked the champ instead and sent her into the barricades. Lyra put Becky through a chair at ringside before heading back to the ring.Bayley tried to get a cheap shot on Becky with a steel chain from the apron, but hit Lyra by accident. Becky used the distraction to hit the Manhandle Slam for the win.Result: Becky Lynch def. Lyra Valkyria to retain the Women's Intercontinental ChampionshipGrade: AWWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Results: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu - Steel Cage match for the United States ChampionshipFatu started strong and got some big strikes in before Solo drove him into the chain link walls of the cage and hit some big running splashes into it. Fatu came back with some clotheslines and a senton before getting the mmonsault twice for a near fall.JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa showed up to distract Fatu from ringside before Jimmy Uso came in and hit JC with superkicks.Talla Tonga got a big boot on Jimmy and sent him over the announce desk before Solo hit Fatu with the Samoan Spike in the ring. Fatu tried to escape, but Fatu dragged him back inside before the MFTs climbed up into the cage, and Talla handcuffed Fatu to the top of the cage.Fatu broke out of the cuffs, but thanks to the MFTs, Solo managed to escape through the door of the cage and win the match.Result: Solo Sikoa def. Jacob Fatu to retain the United States Championship at SummerSlamPost-match at SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso attacked Mateo and drove him into the cage before locking Tonga Loa and JC in the cage with Fatu. Jacob annihilated the two MFTs and hit them with a moonsault from on top of the steel cage!Grade: BWWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Results: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles - Intercontinental ChampionshipAJ Styles and his son arrived at the arena in a lowrider, paying tribute to Eddie Guerrero, with his ring gear also featuring a Latino Heat theme. AJ was in control early on, and Dominik ran around the ring for a bit before getting hit with a tornado DDT.Dom came back with a Michinoku driver before AJ caught him off the frogsplash and locked him in the Calf Crusher.Dominik broke the hold using the ropes before undoing the top turnbuckle cover. As the ref went to fix the cover, Dom got a chair and tossed it to AJ before lying down pretending to be hit. AJ wrapped the chair around his own neck and pretended to have been hit himself before the match continued at SummerSlam.Dom was caught in the calf crusher once more, but his boots came off, and it broke the hold. Dom hit AJ with the heel of his loose boot before getting the frog splash for the win. The replay showed that Dom had unzipped his own boots moments before the calf crusher to cause them to slip off.Result: Dominik Mysterio def. AJ Styles to retain the Intercontinental ChampionshipGrade: BStephanie McMahon was out next and announced that the combined attendance for the two-night SummerSlam was 113,722, meaning that it was the most attended SummerSlam in history.WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Results: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes - Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE ChampionshipCena and Rhodes hugged before the match and then immediately switched to beating each other. Cody sent Cena into the steel steps outside before John used a crutch to beat Rhodes down.Cena brought half of the steel steps into the ring, and Cody dropped him on it before the champ shoved him off the top rope to the floor.John lifted the steel steps and tossed them at Cody from the ring to the floor! Cena and Rhodes attacked each other with steel chairs in the ring before the champ got the takedown and hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle.Cody countered the Attitude Adjustment before hitting the Cody Cutter for a near fall. Cena came back with the AA before getting a near fall of his own.Rhodes hit a piledriver, a banned move, for a near fall on Cena. Cena hit another AA but took a powerbomb before locking Cody in the STF. The match headed outside, and Cena hit Cody with a mic before getting the AA through the Spanish announce desk.Back in the ring, Cody hit Cross Rhodes for a near fall before Cena hit him with a leg drop and an AA.The match headed into the stands and through the crowd before Cena hit Cody with a metal barricade. Cody dropped Cena on the metal barricade with a suplex before they disappeared under the stage.Cena showed back up through the stage elevator with Cody on his back and hit the AA on the stage.Cena carried Rhodes to the ring on his back before Cody put him through a table and hit the Cross Rhodes. Cody hit Cena with a chair and undid the bottom rope before hitting the champ with the whole turnbuckle. Cena tripped Cody up and used the bottom rope to get the STF, but Rhodes reversed the hold.Cody got a double Cross Rhodes' and then a third, but Cena still kicked out! Cena hit double AAs and then one from the top rope, but this time Cody kicked out! Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter through a table in the ring before getting one last Cross Rhodes for the win!Result: Cody Rhodes def. John Cena to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion at SummerSlamGrade: A+Cena congratulated Cody after the match and handed off the titles before the crowd chanted 'Thank You Cena.' As Cena was walking out, Brock Lesnar made his WWE return at SummerSlam and stared the WWE legend down from ringside.Brock rushed the former champ in the ring and hit an F5 before walking out as WWE SummerSlam 2025 went off the air.