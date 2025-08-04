Solo Sikoa makes massive statement with his entrance at WWE SummerSlam

Solo Sikoa is set to defend his title at SummerSlam. He just made a massive statement with his entrance at the show.When Jacob Fatu debuted in WWE, he aligned himself with Solo Sikoa, and together, they looked unstoppable. However, earlier this year, issues started. After rising tensions for a couple of months, Jacob finally betrayed Solo at Money in the Bank earlier this year and cost him the match. Since then, these two men have been feuding. They finally squared off at Night of Champions, where Solo defeated Jacob to win the United States Championship. However, this meeting did little to settle their feud as they continued the storyline.Hence, tonight on Night Two of SummerSlam, both men were set to face off one more time in a Steel Cage match. Solo entered the match first, but he came out alone without the rest of his MFTs, probably in an attempt to show that he can fight Jacob Fatu alone without any backup and cement himself as the true leader and champion.It will be interesting to see if Solo Sikoa will be able to retain his United States Championship tonight.