  John Cena receives a special three-word chant in an emotional moment after his final SummerSlam match

John Cena receives a special three-word chant in an emotional moment after his final SummerSlam match

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 04, 2025 02:05 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

It was an emotional final SummerSlam for John Cena as he not only bid farewell to the biggest party of the summer, but he may have had his last-ever run as a World Champion. He received a special three-word chant after the match.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes went to war, and although Rhodes was heavily booed by the crowd at the start of the match, he didn't deviate too much from his morals in order to pick up the win. He defeated Cena fair and square, regaining the Undisputed WWE Championship and becoming a two-time champion.

After the match, Cody Rhodes left John Cena to have his moment with the fans, and the greatest of all time received loud "Thank you, Cena!" chants from the WWE audience at MetLife Stadium. Cena got visibly emotional in that moment.

After this happened, of course, the incredible and unexpected return of Brock Lesnar took place. This continues the trend of having shocking SummerSlam returns, as Lesnar's return was also shocking in 2021.

The Beast Incarnate looked like he was done with WWE for good, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Things are about to get interesting in the coming weeks of television.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

