  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Eddie Guerrero
  • AJ Styles & Dominik Mysterio combine to pay double tribute to Eddie Guerrero at WWE SummerSlam

AJ Styles & Dominik Mysterio combine to pay double tribute to Eddie Guerrero at WWE SummerSlam

By JP David
Modified Aug 04, 2025 00:59 GMT
AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. (Photos: WWE.com)
AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. (Photos: WWE.com)

There were a lot of Eddie Guerrero references during the Intercontinental Championship match between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam Night 2. The duo even paid tribute to Latino Heat with a hilarious double spot toward the end of the match.

Ad

"Dirty" Dom has been paying tribute to Guerrero ever since he became a WWE Superstar, with his finisher being a Frog Splash. Styles, on the other hand, wore gear similar to what Eddie had on during his ladder match against Rey Mysterio for Dominik's custody match at SummerSlam 20 years ago.

Toward the end of the match tonight, the Intercontinental Champion removed the padding from the top turnbuckle. It was a distraction for the referee, with Dominik getting the steel chair and hitting the mat to make it look like Styles hit him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, The Phenomenal One immediately put the chair on his head, though it could have led the official to award him the win via disqualification. Thankfully, the official recognized that it was a ruse from both WWE Superstars, who were paying tribute to Eddie Guerrero.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

After the double tribute, AJ Styles used the Calf Crusher to try to make Dominik Mysterio submit. However, Mysterio used another trick from Eddie Guerrero's playbook. He unzipped his boot, which came out as Styles was locking in the hold. It was similar to what Eddie did against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 20.

Dominik then used the boot to hit The Phenomenal One in the head, allowing the champ to hit the Frog Splash for the win and retain the Intercontinental Championship.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications