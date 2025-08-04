AJ Styles & Dominik Mysterio combine to pay double tribute to Eddie Guerrero at WWE SummerSlam

There were a lot of Eddie Guerrero references during the Intercontinental Championship match between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam Night 2. The duo even paid tribute to Latino Heat with a hilarious double spot toward the end of the match.&quot;Dirty&quot; Dom has been paying tribute to Guerrero ever since he became a WWE Superstar, with his finisher being a Frog Splash. Styles, on the other hand, wore gear similar to what Eddie had on during his ladder match against Rey Mysterio for Dominik's custody match at SummerSlam 20 years ago.Toward the end of the match tonight, the Intercontinental Champion removed the padding from the top turnbuckle. It was a distraction for the referee, with Dominik getting the steel chair and hitting the mat to make it look like Styles hit him.However, The Phenomenal One immediately put the chair on his head, though it could have led the official to award him the win via disqualification. Thankfully, the official recognized that it was a ruse from both WWE Superstars, who were paying tribute to Eddie Guerrero.After the double tribute, AJ Styles used the Calf Crusher to try to make Dominik Mysterio submit. However, Mysterio used another trick from Eddie Guerrero's playbook. He unzipped his boot, which came out as Styles was locking in the hold. It was similar to what Eddie did against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 20.Dominik then used the boot to hit The Phenomenal One in the head, allowing the champ to hit the Frog Splash for the win and retain the Intercontinental Championship.