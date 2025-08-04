Talla Tonga attacks Solo Sikoa; MFT tastes success at SummerSlam

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 04, 2025 00:42 GMT
Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa is the current United States Champion (source: WWE's X account)

Talla Tonga attacked Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam 2025. However, Solo's faction tasted success at the premium live event.

Last year, Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut as part of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. Fatu quickly became an instrumental part of Solo's group. However, Jacob and Solo started having issues at the beginning of this year. This culminated in The Samoan Werewolf finally betraying Solo at Money in the Bank. Jacob even defended his United States Championship against Solo at Night of Champions and lost. Since then, the rivalry has become more intense, with Solo even trying to get Jacob arrested. Therefore, Nick Aldis announced a Steel Cage match between the two men for SummerSlam.

While Solo entered the match alone, his MFTs soon came out to help him. Jimmy Uso also came out to support Fatu. Talla Tonga even handcuffed Jacob to the cage, but he managed to break free. Toward the end of the match, Solo tried to crawl out of the cage, but Jacob attempted to pull him back in by his trunks. Talla then kicked the cage door, hitting both Solo and Jacob. The United States Champion fell to the mat outside the cage, winning the match.

Following the match, Jimmy Uso attacked JC Mateo and sent him into the ring. Jacob hit a moonsault on both JC Mateo and Tonga Loa from the top of the cage.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Solo Sikoa after tonight's win.

