Stephanie McMahon returns to WWE to make a huge announcement at SummerSlam 2025

The billion-dollar princess, Stephanie McMahon, made her return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 and had a huge announcement for the fans who made their journey to MetLife Stadium.The last time we saw Stephanie McMahon on WWE television was at Evolution 2025, where she seemed to fit in perfectly. Her role was mainly before and after the show, as well as congratulating a fellow Stephanie: Stephanie Vaquer.At SummerSlam 2025, she made a huge announcement: the attendance for night two was 60,561, and combining both nights, that's 113,722.This means that Night One had 53,161 people in attendance. While they aren't WrestleMania numbers, they're still quite massive in the grand scheme of things. Not to mention, the expensive ticket prices nowadays mean that WWE is most certainly going to report this SummerSlam as having the highest gate in the multi-decade history of the event.So in that regard, Triple H coming out at the start of the show and calling it the biggest SummerSlam of all time was no joke. Next year, they're going to look to top it as they host the event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.It was another hugely successful weekend for WWE as they returned to MetLife Stadium.