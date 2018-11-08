4 Unnoticed Similarities between the UK special episodes of November 2017 and 2018

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins lost their RAW tag team championships on the UK special episode of RAW in 2017 as well as 2018

WWE is a global product and to entertain its fans worldwide, it visits several countries of the world. However, not every country is lucky enough to host an episode of RAW or SmackDown Live like the UK. Despite the time zone difference, the WWE holds episodes in UK to reward the loyalty of the fans twice in a year. They pay a visit to the United Kingdom in May and November. While in the 2017 and 2018 episodes, the focus has been majorly on building the WWE Survivor Series leading to multiple title changes on the show.

There were 4 similarities in the episodes of 2017 and 2018 which have gone unnoticed by the fans-

#4 Becky Lynch faced an opponent she had never faced before

The SD Live Women's Champion defeated Nikki Cross in the UK special episode of 2018

The Irish Lasskicker featured on both the episodes of SmackDown Live which were held in the UK in the November month. She battled two opponents which she had never faced off before and emerged victorious from both the matches. While she went head to head with James Ellsworth in a "Battle of Sexes" in 2017, she defeated NXT's Twisted Sister Nikki Cross in the 2018 edition.

Becky Lynch portrayed a face character in 2017 while she turned heel in SummerSlam 2018 which led to her revival. She calls herself The Man and is now set to battle the Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series 2018. She was the captain of the SmackDown Women's team at Survivor Series 2017 and was a part of filler matches on Tuesday nights.

