4 Vince McMahon rules Triple H will never break

Vince McMahon is one of the most controversial figures in both WWE and pro wrestling history. He is known for a lot of things, but the most notable role of his career was running World Wrestling Entertainment. With that came some very specific rules and policies that were often kept for decades.

In 2022, things took a dramatic shift. Various allegations against McMahon became public, and he retired from his role as Chairman of WWE. While he did briefly return in 2023, he has been gone for quite some time now and will seemingly never return.

In McMahon's place came Triple H. The Game doesn't own WWE, instead, he is in charge of talent and content under the TKO leadership. Still, he runs the day-to-day operations for the company just as Vince had done previously.

While most fans seem to prefer Triple H's vision for the company, not everything The Game does has changed dramatically from the McMahon era. This article will take a look at four rules Vince had that the Hall of Famer will never break.

Below are four Vince McMahon rules Triple H will never break.

#4. Triple H wouldn't want his performers to call WWE fans marks

A term used in wrestling, and the roots date back to the carnival era, is "mark". A "mark" was somebody who was easy to take advantage of and make money from. Carnies would "mark" an unsuspecting customer and drain them of their cash.

In pro wrestling, marks were used to describe the fans who were unaware of the predetermined state of the industry. Once that became more open, the term became used more as an insult. A mark is often a code word for idiots. Vince McMahon did not approve of that.

According to Chris Jericho, Vince McMahon would reject the term 'mark' in favor of fans. Interestingly, Vince later banned the term fans too. Triple H clearly wouldn't approve of the word mark or marks either, and the term is falling out of fashion in the wrestling industry.

#3. Vince McMahon didn't like terms such as "jobber" or "doing jobs"

A jobber is a wrestling term that dates back many decades. Essentially, the word was initially used to describe a talent who came into a promotion just to "job", or lose, to a star in that company. For example, George South and The Brooklyn Brawler were known for their "jobs" to the NWA and WWE stars.

Over time, however, the term began to be used to tear down performers. At the same time, "doing the job," aka losing, began being used negatively, too. As a result, Vince McMahon shifted this dialogue.

Instead of being a jobber, a wrestler is an enhancement talent. Instead of doing jobs, somebody does a favor for another star. James Ellsworth, for example, wasn't a jobber. He was enhancement talent. The Game has kept the same verbiage to this very day.

#2. Commentators still call what they see on the monitor

WWE has several extremely talented or well-known commentators. Michael Cole, Joe Tessitore, Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett, and Corey Graves are just some of the commentators who represent the company.

Vince McMahon had a very specific rule for these performers while they called matches. Michael Cole isn't meant to be watching the ring from the announce booth. Instead, he and the rest of WWE's commentators had to watch the monitor and call what they see on that.

This rule actually makes a lot of sense. The commentary team is there to provide a soundtrack to what fans are watching. By seeing the same angles and shots as the fans are, it allows the commentary team to describe exactly what is visible to the audience. Triple H has kept the same rule.

#1. Interviewers still have to make themselves appear smaller

WWE has some fantastic backstage interviewers. Cathy Kelley, Byron Saxton, Jackie Redmond, Sarah Schreiber, and Kelly Kincaid are some of the names who take the microphone to the stars of RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and Evolve for exclusive conversations.

Due to how the camera angles are typically shot, fans might not be aware of a rule Vince McMahon had. The former boss would have the interviewers crouch, bend their legs, or even take off their shoes in an effort to help make the wrestlers look smaller.

This is still done to this day. Fans will randomly catch the interviewers without shoes if the camera pans a certain way, or a taller interviewer like Cathy Kelley will take a wide stance. This is all about making the stars seem larger than life, and Triple H wants that just as Vince McMahon did.

