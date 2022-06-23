4 ways AJ Styles can be added to the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The Phenomenal AJ Styles is one of the most talented in-ring performers in the business.The former WWE Champion has been an invaluable asset to professional wrestling and continues to perform at an elite level.

However, Styles has lost considerable momentum and steam. The Phenomenal One lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match to Seth Rollins and is currently not scheduled to compete at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Fans would be disappointed if Styles was left off the Money in the Bank card, and the most suitable option for him is to join the Men's MITB encounter. A top-tier star of his caliber would add some much-needed intrigue to the card.

However, given his loss to Rollins, adding the Phenomenal One to the match would take some extra work.

#4 AJ Styles can replace Omos

AJ Styles and Omos were once tag-team partners.

After one glance at the field in the Men's MITB Ladder match, casual fans can spot Omos as the oddball. In the presence of Sheamus, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre, the seven-footer emerges as the weakest player, even though he may be a potential dark horse.

One way for Styles to enter the fray is to replace his former tag-team partner. Omos and Styles partnered for almost a year and won the RAW Tag Team Championship. The duo split at the beginning of 2022, but a full-fledged feud never followed.

Styles could replace MVP's protege in the MITB ladder match and kick-start a feud with him. Given his physical limitations and inexperience, Omos may struggle to keep up with other competitors, and replacing the giant with his former tag-team partner can be a smart move.

#3 AJ Styles can win a Battle Royal

Except for Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, WWE seldom does Battle Royals. However, these multi-man, over-the-top-rope matches give many under-card talents the chance to shine and earn bigger opportunities.

On the next episode of RAW, the Phenomenal One can toss over several undercard WWE Superstars and secure a place in the Men's MITB Ladder Match. A Battle Royal victory will boost Styles' momentum and instantly elevate his ranking, allowing him to move back to the summit.

#2 AJ Styles can win a Last Chance Match

AJ Styles and Riddle lost their respective qualifying matches.

As mentioned previously, AJ Styles lost an MITB qualifying match to the Visionary. The following week, Riddle lost to Omos in another qualifying match. As such, both stars have already squandered the opportunity to compete in the ladder match.

However, Styles' crushing defeat can be remedied by winning a Last Chance Match against the Original Bro. WWE occasionally books such encounters to give the losers another chance, and thus, the same can occur on the upcoming episode of RAW. When that happens, the Phenomenal One can defeat Riddle and take it one step closer to the World Championships.

#1 WWE can do the mystery assailant angle with AJ Styles

Although it is a tactic commonly used by heels, the former WWE Champion can attack or blindside one of the competitors in the MITB match and forcefully take their spot. Brock Lesnar attacked Sami Zayn backstage at Money in the Bank 2019, took his place, and crashed the party to become the Beast in the Bank.

The Phenomenal One may be a babyface, but he can resort to some vicious and undesirable means to earn a spot in the MITB ladder match. The mystery assailant angle could lead to a bigger feud down the line.

Rollins and Omos emerge as obvious targets for Styles. It would also bring out a more vicious and unique side of the veteran, adding some freshness to his character.

