4 ways Ava can make her WWE main roster debut with The Bloodline

Last night on a stacked episode of NXT, one moment that caught the eyes of many WWE fans was the backstage interaction between the special counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and the daughter of The Rock, Ava.

Ava has been learning her craft in NXT over the past year and, like her father, is part of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family.

With The Bloodline losing Jey Uso in recent months, the family may be looking to add someone like Ava to the stable. Join us as we take a look at four ways she can join the iconic faction.

#4. This Friday on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, the leader of The Bloodline and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is returning to the blue brand for its season premiere.

Having defeated another challenger in the form of his cousin Jey Uso last August at SummerSlam, the future for The Tribal Chief remains unclear.

However, if Heyman's conversation with Ava is anything to go by from last night, then Roman Reigns may be back to introduce her as the newest member of The Bloodline.

#3. Making history in Saudi Arabia

Expand Tweet

World Wrestling Entertainment's next premium live event, Crown Jewel, is set to take place on Saturday, November 4, in Saudi Arabia.

In recent years, the company has looked to make history by having female superstars feature more on the card when they put shows on in the country.

If Ava does join The Bloodline, then what better way for her to become a part of the faction than by making history as the first woman to be the last star standing tall at the end of a WWE premium live event in Saudi Arabia?

One current member of The Bloodline who is down to see her join the group is Jimmy Uso, who praised his family member during an interview with TMZ Sports.

"Shout out to her…anyway the family can get it, I’m all for it. I’m ready to see what she do. I’m ready for her to pop off and represent The Bloodline. So, either way, whether it’s down there [NXT], up on the main roster, I’m with it, I’m all for it. We’re all family bro. We all look out for her. I’m sure she’s got the whole squad on her side, the whole family, her dad, us, the cousins. I’m sure if she reaches out, we got her," said Jimmy. [H/T The Sportster]

#2. Teaming with another potential new Bloodline

member

While she may be set to become the first female member of The Bloodline, Ava is not the only woman in WWE representing her family today.

Tamina Snuka has been a part of the company for almost 15 years, having worked with many big names in the women's division.

A great way to bolster The Bloodline's ranks even more would be for the pair of them to join as a tag team, with Tamina as a mentor to Ava and a teammate.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Tamina was asked about how it feels to see Ava in a WWE ring and how proud she is of her niece.

"When you have your niece who has been there watching your career through that whole time...and you're seeing this girl grow up to be the woman that she is today, you can't help but be so totally proud of her."

Tamina then went on to praise The Bloodline as a faction and how all the members have been able to further their bond as a family in WWE.

"Everybody wants to be part of the bloodline," Snuka said. "I'm proud of that bloodline. They are all thriving. They are finding who they are. They each have something to prove. It's a family bond." (H/T Bleacher Report)

#1. Aids Roman Reigns during a title defense

Recently, one of the hottest stars in WWE, LA Knight, called out many champions in the company, including The Tribal Chief.

With Roman having held the belt for 1137 days and counting, he has started to run out of fresh new challengers. Therefore, a match with Knight would appeal to him and the fans.

If Knight does get his title shot, a potential finish to the high-stakes matchup could see Ava making her main roster debut and cost LA Knight his chance at the belt, with her aiding Reigns in retaining the gold.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE