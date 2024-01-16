4 ways Becky Lynch could face Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40 without winning the 2024 Royal Rumble

The latest episode of WWE RAW featured an unexpected altercation. Rhea Ripley had promised to address the women's division and went to the ring to do exactly that. Rhea has recently had encounters, both physical and verbal, with the likes of Nia Jax, Ivy Nile, and Maxxine Dupri.

While in the middle of her promo, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day was surprisingly interrupted by Becky Lynch. The Man made her way out to the ring, and the two superstars had a verbal back and forth.

A lot was said by both women throughout the segment, but the primary point drilled home to viewers was that Becky Lynch intended to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. That bout, which will take place later this month, will potentially determine Rhea's challenger for WrestleMania 40.

It is certainly possible that The Man could win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She has done it before, after all. Still, it is far from guaranteed. If she does fail to win, there are still ways for her dream match against Rhea to take place at The Show of Shows. This article will look at a handful of ways for The Man to get to the bout without the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match victory.

Below are four ways Becky Lynch could face Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40 without winning the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#4. Rhea Ripley could grant Becky the match at WWE WrestleMania 40

The segment featuring Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW was special. Fans were hooked from the very moment The Man's music played. This is partially because the two superstars have had a handful of staredowns in the past that have seemingly been leading to the two clashing at WrestleMania 40.

The promo exchange was notable, as Becky Lynch seemed shaken. She did not have the same level of confidence as The Man typically displays. Still, she made it clear that she needed to win the match despite her concerns. Rhea, interestingly enough, also made it clear she wanted to see the match happen.

As a result, even if Becky does not win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Rhea Ripley may go and request a match with Big Time Becks at WWE WrestleMania 40. If she truly wants the match claimed, Ripley could talk to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce into making the bout happen.

#3. Becky Lynch could defeat Nia Jax in a number one contender match

Nia Jax (left) and Becky Lynch (right)

Becky Lynch being rattled may not just be due to Rhea Ripley being such an imposing figure. There is a chance that her confidence was shot following an unexpected loss on a recent episode of WWE RAW.

The Man went one-on-one with Nia Jax for the first time ever. While it was their first singles match, they had a lot of history, as Nia injured Lynch years ago. Becky was seemingly finally getting her revenge, but instead, The Man lost to The Annihilator.

However, the story could come full circle soon enough. If Becky loses in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, she could go on to have a number one contender's match against Nia Jax. From there, the winner could battle Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Man could get her win back from Nia and go on to the epic event.

#2. Becky could win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

The Elimination Chamber structure.

WWE will be holding a massive premium live event following the 2024 Royal Rumble. Elimination Chamber: Perth is set to air on Saturday, February 24, 2024. The big show will be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Naturally, the big WWE event will feature at least one Elimination Chamber Match. More than likely, the show will actually have two, but that has not been officially revealed. There could be one for female superstars and one for male superstars.

If there is a Women's Elimination Chamber Match, it could be a last-chance opportunity for the winner to make it to WrestleMania 40. Becky could enter and battle other female stars, such as Zoey Stark, Candice LeRae, and Ivy Nile, for a shot at Rhea's Women's World Championship. Who would not want to see Becky survive the brutal structure? Fans will have to wait and find out.

#1. Becky could make things personal

Rhea Ripley's generosity or desire to compete could be how Becky Lynch gets to WrestleMania 40. It could also be done by The Man winning a match to earn her place on the card. Alternatively, there is a chance that Lynch takes a different approach altogether.

The former RAW Women's Champion could make things personal and attempt to get under Rhea's skin. Becky is as good on the microphone as just about anybody, so The Man could easily find ways to pick at and needle Mami.

If Becky does take this approach, Rhea could become enraged enough to want to fight Lynch by any means necessary. This could then lead to Ripley accepting, if not outright demanding, a match with Big Time Becks at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Becky could play The Eradicator to get what she wants.

