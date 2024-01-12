4 Ways Big E can make his WWE return on the Road to WrestleMania

Big E has been out of WWE for almost two full years. He suffered an unfortunate neck injury in a match with the Brawling Brutes after a throw from Ridge Holland. The former WWE Champion hasn't wrestled since but has always been on the minds of the WWE Universe.

In his time on the sidelines, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have had varying levels of success. Woods won the last King of the Ring tournament, while Kingston has returned to mid-card feuds.

With nearly two years to heal, the popular member of the WWE roster could make a return on The Road to WrestleMania. Here are four ways he could pop back up in WWE.

#4 Big E could be the host of WrestleMania 40

While he's not from Philadelphia, WWE has had guest hosts for WrestleMania in the past. One year, Alexa Bliss hosted, while last year, The Miz performed emcee duties at The Show of Shows.

The New Day hosted WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. Kofi Kingston might be busy during the event, so if Big E isn't active, he could host WrestleMania 40.

He has too much natural charisma to sit on the sidelines (unless that's the plan for a potential return).

#3 He could join commentary for RAW, SmackDown, or NXT

Being able to carry a conversation in and out of the ring isn't something every WWE star can do. Some, like LA Knight, The Miz, The New Day, John Cena, and many others, have the gift of the gab.

Kevin Owens is also one of the best with a microphone, so when he recently joined commentary for a Grayson Waller match, it added to the segment. Big E is similar to KO as he makes insightful and often hilarious comments when given a live mic.

An excellent way to add to a potential match or show would be to add a guest commentator. Big E would be a good choice for that duty.

#2 He could rejoin The New Day

The New Day is one of the most successful factions in WWE history.

The easiest transition for Big E would be if he rejoined The New Day on RAW. It could be as a hype man, manager, or, if he's medically cleared, as a teammate in matches.

The group worked well because all three members played off each other in matches and promos. Bringing him back would add another faction for groups like Judgment Day, Imperium, or a SmackDown group to battle.

Kofi and Xavier may have crossed paths with a few groups but weren't at full strength. If the former WWE Champion returns to the ring, the popular trio can gain steam again as one of the company's top factions.

#1 Big E can enter the 2024 Royal Rumble match

The former multi-time Champion has competed in several Royal Rumble matches.

The Royal Rumble is known for surprise entrants, whether it is a debuting NXT star, a popular free agent, or a superstar who was previously injured.

Edge made a memorable return in 2020 after almost a decade out of the ring due to a severe neck injury.

Whether as a member of The New Day or on his own, Big E would receive an enormous pop if he emerged as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Royal Rumble. He'd be a sentimental favorite and another former champion in the match.

If he is medically cleared, returning as a surprise entrant would be ideal for Big E to embark on the Road to WrestleMania.

