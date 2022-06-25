4 ways Bray Wyatt could return at WWE Money in the Bank

Bray Wyatt is a name on the tip of the WWE Universe's tongue at all times. The former WWE Champion was released from World Wrestling Entertainment last year. He was expected to make a splash in another wrestling promotion but hasn't yet.

While there are allegedly those in WWE who aren't fond of Wyatt, fans are constantly speculating about his return. When could he be back in wrestling? What company will he make his return to? Who will he target?

If the mind behind The Fiend were to return, it might be for WWE. The largest company in the world is the goal for many. Wyatt potentially returning at Money in the Bank could be very exciting. How could he return? What would he do?

Below are four ways Bray Wyatt could return at WWE Money in the Bank.

#4. Bray Wyatt could reunite with Alexa Bliss

Before WWE released Bray, he was paired up with Alexa Bliss. The Goddess transformed into a darker, more sinister version of herself. The pair hosted the Firefly Funhouse together. They also engaged in spooky antics.

At WrestleMania 37, things changed. When The Fiend was seemingly going to defeat his rival Randy Orton, pyro went off, and black ooze dripped down Alexa's face. The distraction caused Randy Orton to pick up the win. Following the show, Alexa said she didn't need Wyatt anymore. Shortly after, he was released.

If Bray Wyatt returns to WWE at Money in the Bank, he could reunite with Bliss. Since Alexa returned as a TV regular, she's been a bit lost in the shuffle. She's not The Goddess, but she's not the spooky Fiend-girl either.

Reigniting her past gimmick with Bray could get her back on track. Wyatt could cause some distraction to allow Alexa to win the Women's Money in the Bank match.

#3. He could be added to the Money in the Bank ladder match

Bray Wyatt may not want to help somebody else win a Money in the Bank briefcase. As a reminder, whoever unhooks the briefcase hanging above the ring wins a contract for a world title opportunity at any time.

Brock Lesnar was randomly added to the bout in the past. Bray could very well get the same treatment. However, there's another potential route he could take. Wyatt may have to take somebody out who's already set to participate in the match and take their spot.

Regardless of how he'd get in, The Eater of Worlds making his WWE return in a Money in the Bank ladder match would send shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. If he were to win the briefcase on top of it, he could shake things up.

#2. He could challenge Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His reign is record-setting and record-breaking at the same time.

One thing the WWE Universe may overlook or forget about is who Roman took the title from. In August 2020, Roman Reigns was in a triple threat match for the belt. His two opponents were Braun Strowman and the reigning champion, The Fiend. Reigns pinned Strowman to win the Universal Championship.

Since The Fiend was never pinned to lose the title, he might want to get his redemption. If Wyatt returns at Money in the Bank, he could call Roman Reigns out. The two could have an impromptu match then and there.

If that isn't in the cards, The Eater of Worlds could at least make his intentions known. He's ready for a big-time rematch with The Tribal Chief.

#1. Bray Wyatt could write Vince McMahon off of TV

Vince McMahon and Seth Rollins

It is no secret that Vince McMahon recently stepped back as WWE CEO and Chairman. However, he has still managed to pop up on WWE TV a few times over the past two weeks.

Despite that, he may not be able to remain a TV character going forward. Even if temporarily, Vince may need to be written off of television. One possible way to do this is by having the returning Bray Wyatt show up at Money in the Bank and interrupt an in-ring promo from the Chairman.

Bray Wyatt could either abduct or attack Vince. This would bring Bray back in a major way while also serving as a way to write Mr. McMahon off television for the time being. It works from a story perspective too. Since Bray Wyatt was fired, it'd be logical to return and seek vengeance on the man who fired him.

There is always speculation about the former WWE Champion returning to professional wrestling. While he has teased a comeback, the time and venue remain a big question. Speaking of Bray, click here to read why he should and shouldn't join Judgment Day.

