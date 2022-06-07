The WWE Universe is eager to see Bray Wyatt again. The former WWE Superstar recently made cryptic posts on Twitter and fans have been speculating if he may be returning to World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Eater Of Worlds was released from his contract in July 2021. Since then, a lot has changed in WWE. A new dark faction called The Judgment Day has risen. WWE Hall of Famer Edge was the leader of the group until he was unceremoniously kicked out by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor on the latest episode of RAW.

With a dark and ominous stable terrorizing WWE, many in the audience immediately think of Wyatt. If the intimidating superstar were to re-sign with the promotion, would Judgment Day be a good fit for him?

Below are 3 reasons Bray Wyatt should join Judgment Day and 2 he shouldn't.

#5. Should: Bray Wyatt fits the dark aesthetic

The first thing to look out for when considering a superstar for a faction is the casting. Does whoever the star in question fit the gimmick? For Bray Wyatt, the answer is wholeheartedly yes. Bray looks and acts the part.

Judgment Day is a dark and ominous faction. Dressed in dark colors, they come out to dark lighting while showcasing their bad*ss attitudes. Their personalities are villainous.

Wyatt has always had a dark attitude too. Even if he portrays it in less obvious ways, the sinister side is always on display. Add his anger from being tossed aside and released, and he would absolutely fit in with the group.

#4. Shouldn't: He should be a babyface

Bray Wyatt

A big reason The Eater Of Worlds shouldn't be brought in as a member of Judgment Day is their role on television. The faction is villainous. They do bad things on a regular basis to whoever opposes them.

While Bray Wyatt has his own villainous past, fans absolutely adore him. He is a big merchandise mover, he regularly trends on Twitter, and the WWE Universe is still hoping to see him return. With that much good will from the audience, Bray should be a babyface if he does indeed make a comeback.

An alternative approach could be instead of having Wyatt join The Judgment Day, he could instead pair up with Edge to combat them. Two evil stars battling another evil group. It could be very entertaining indeed.

#3. Should: The Fiend will add credibility to the faction

Edge being mercilessly assaulted by Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley has changed the dynamic of Judgment Day entirely. Previously, the group had an iconic star who led new stars of both today and tomorrow. Priest and Ripley were elevated via their association with Edge.

While Balor, Priest, and Ripley are all plenty credible, they aren't already Hall of Famers like Edge. The Rated-R Superstar brought both credibility and longevity to the faction that is now gone.

Bray Wyatt joining the faction would help return some of that missing credibility and longevity. Bray isn't yet in the WWE Hall of Fame, but he's a multi-time world champion who has headlined numerous pay-per-views and Premium Live Events. All eyes would be on Bray if he returned, and that means they'd also be on Judgment Day.

#2. Shouldn't: He's been associated with others for most of his WWE career

The Wyatt Family

Bray Wyatt is very familiar with factions and working with others. He has been closely associated with Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, and even Eli Cottonwood during his tenure in WWE and on NXT. In a previous gimmick, he was also closely linked with the Nexus.

Some may consider his association with stables and other acts as more of a reason to partner him up with Judgment Day. While he does fit in with groups, many fans just want to see Bray Wyatt on his own.

Either as The Fiend or as The Eater Of Worlds, Bray doesn't need to surround himself with others to succeed. Being on his own would be a fresh approach and a dynamic not used much in his WWE tenure.

#1. Should: Judgment Day may need a leader

Judgment Day

With Edge now out of the group, who is the leader moving forward? The leader could end up being Finn Balor. He is the veteran of the faction. Priest may be in charge due to his punishing presence. Rhea could also lead the stable due to her dominant personality.

Instead, though, maybe Bray should be the leader. If Bray Wyatt took control of the already dominant faction, they'd take over WWE. He has done it before with The Wyatt Family, and this stable may somehow be even scarier.

Wyatt has more top-level experience in the company than anybody in the group. He'd be able to mentor them and lead them to levels they hadn't yet reached. In Finn's case, he'd reintroduce The Prince to the promised land. Bray leading Judgment Day would skyrocket their careers.

If Bray Wyatt does return to WWE, there's a wealth of options for where to go with him. Whether The Eater Of Worlds will return isn't yet known, but the star joining The Judgment Day seems very likely if he does.

