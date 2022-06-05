5 potential opponents for Bray Wyatt in WWE

Could Bray Wyatt be returning to World Wrestling Entertainment? Fans have been speculating about the meaning behind recent tweets from the former Universal Champion.

For now, the WWE Universe isn't quite sure what to believe. The Eater of Worlds was released from his contract nearly a year ago. Since then, anticipation has grown repeatedly over where the star could turn up. While some expect him to go to AEW, others expect him to return to WWE.

If Wyatt does return to WWE, there's a lot he could do. The former champion could battle both fresh and new opponents. Between his limited schedule before being released and being gone for a year, the landscape has changed considerably, and numerous compelling matchups are available.

Below are five potential opponents for Bray Wyatt in WWE:

#5. Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt have only had one singles match

Story continues below ad

Bray Wyatt and Kevin Owens were on WWE's main roster together from 2015 until Wyatt's release from the promotion in 2021. Somehow, the two avoided each other for most of that period.

Owens had only one singles match with Wyatt during that entire period. Bray's alter-ego, The Fiend, took on KO on an episode of SmackDown in 2020. The bout was only ten minutes long, and there was no live crowd for it due to Covid.

A feud between the two could be excellent television. Both men are agile, so their matches would likely be hard-hitting brawls, but the real magic would come from the build leading to their collision. Wyatt and Owens are excellent on the microphone, which would sell their match to anybody tuning in.

#4. The Fiend could challenge The Scottish Warrior

Drew McIntyre.

Story continues below ad

Drew McIntyre is currently one of the top stars in WWE. He's competing on SmackDown and has challenged Roman Reigns to a bout at Clash at the Castle. There's a chance The Scottish Cyborg will win the Unified WWE Heavyweight Championship at the event.

If Bray Wyatt returns to WWE, a feud against Drew seems likely. If Drew is the champion, the two colliding for the gold makes sense. If McIntyre isn't the titleholder, a win over the Scottish superstar would put Bray into title contention.

Interestingly, Drew and Bray have never had a singles match on WWE television. The pair had a handful of dark matches in 2019, but otherwise, they've never gone one-on-one. Seeing how their chemistry mixes could be quite interesting.

#3. Edge has his own evil family for Bray to combat

Story continues below ad

While many, including Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, believe Bray Wyatt would be an excellent fit for The Judgment Day, another option may be more enticing. What if, instead of joining Edge's faction, Bray rivaled it?

Edge was in retirement when The Eater Of Worlds joined the WWE main roster. Not long after Edge returned to the active roster, Bray was released from the company. Despite being such epic stars, the two haven't crossed paths.

They do have similarities, though. Aside from being former world champions and excellent talkers, both have led dangerous and creepy factions. Edge currently leads Judgment Day, and Bray Wyatt once led The Wyatt Family.

#2. The haunting Wyatt could take on The American Nightmare

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Patrick

Story continues below ad

Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Since his comeback, he has primarily dealt with an old rival of Bray's, Seth Rollins. The feud with Seth is likely to culminate with the Hell in a Cell match between the pair, and thus Cody will need a new feud going forward.

If WWE wants to keep Cody's momentum going, a rivalry with Bray Wyatt may be the route to go. Rhodes would have his hands full with Wyatt, whether he's The Eater of Worlds or The Fiend. Regardless of Bray's persona, they would have fans invested in their battles.

#1. The Fiend could challenge Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

Story continues below ad

Any WWE Superstar in the promotion or planning to return to the company has their eyes set on winning the top championship. For male superstars, the top title is the unified WWE Heavyweight Championship.

The current champion is Roman Reigns. He's held the Universal Championship for nearly two years. Bray Wyatt is very familiar with The Tribal Chief since he was the Universal Champion before Reigns. The pair were involved in a triple threat match alongside Braun Strowman. Roman won the bout, and The Fiend could never get revenge on The Head Of The Table.

If Bray Wyatt does return to WWE, either The Fiend or Wyatt himself could challenge Roman and attempt to regain the gold he lost two years ago. The story writes itself.

The Eater of Worlds may one day make his presence known again in WWE. There's also a chance he'll never return to World Wrestling Entertainment. If he does return, there are a plethora of potential opponents for the star to face.

See also: 5 ways Bray Wyatt could return at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far