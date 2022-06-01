Bray Wyatt last competed in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 37. The haunting superstar was released just a few months later. The termination of his contract sent shockwaves throughout the pro wrestling world, as stars of his magnitude are rarely given their walking papers.

Pro wrestling fans had hoped the talented superstar would return at some point in some capacity, but he hasn't appeared in any promotion since his release.

Wyatt has been posting cryptic tweets recently, leading many to believe that he's set to return to wrestling.

The popular star may return to action, or he may never return to the ring. Nothing is concrete yet as far as Wyatt's comeback is concerned. However, if he is indeed set to return to wrestling, there's a high likelihood it will be for WWE.

He could appear at any point, and with his various personas, there are numerous ways he could make a comeback. It could even take place as early as this Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell. The event will have a lot of eyes on it, which is the perfect opportunity to make a splash.

Below are 5 ways Bray Wyatt could return at Hell in a Cell.

#5. The Fiend could attack Theory

Bray Wyatt being released by WWE is public knowledge. The audience is well aware the star was let go. If Wyatt were to return to the company, one angle could be to take advantage of that knowledge and use it as part of a story.

United States Champion Theory is WWE chairman Vince McMahon's latest handpicked star. He does the bidding for McMahon and reaps the benefits. At Hell in a Cell, Theory is set to go one-on-one with Mustafa Ali. What if Bray Wyatt made his presence known by going after Mr. McMahon's stooge?

Wyatt targeting Theory as a means of getting revenge on Vince for his firing would make for a compelling story. Ali could win the United States Championship and Theory could move on to a major feud with the returning star. All parties would benefit from this scenario.

#4. The Firefly Funhouse could make a surprise return

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss

One of the most popular parts of Bray Wyatt's career is the Firefly Funhouse. The segments see Wyatt take on a role similar to that of Mr. Rogers or another children's television show presenter.

In the vignettes, Wyatt had an over-the-top happy presentation. He seemed so jovial, talking to the viewers and even his puppet friends who lived in the Funhouse. Despite the happy atmosphere, the segments were actually quite sinister. The happy-go-lucky Bray persona was a ruse and the audience knew it. He lured the victims in with a false demeanor only to later unleash The Fiend.

While an appearance in the arena would excite the audience, it may be best to take things slowly. A Firefly Funhouse vignette would still excite fans all over the world while also reintroducing Waytt to fans. Sometimes a slower approach to storytelling works better.

#3. The Fiend could make his presence known with theatrics

If WWE wants something more than a vignette on the big screen but still something less than physical action, The Fiend character still has plenty to offer. The fun part about the various Bray Wyatt personas is how flexible they can be to work in most settings.

Something could happen in the arena. The lights could go out to spook Theory. The Fiend's music could be played over the loudspeaker. Bray's silhouette could appear in the rafters. The Fiend's head lantern could be found smoking in the center of the ring. There are many exciting options to make The Fiend's presence known in the arena. WWE has an excellent team to bring these theatrics to life.

#2. Bray Wyatt could join Judgment Day

Judgment Day

Edge has been one of the more compelling stars on WWE television this year. The Hall of Famer returned to WWE programming and quickly turned heel on AJ Styles earlier in the year. Over time, he'd develop this cultish persona he has now embraced.

While his new gimmick is very intriguing, what he's doing for other talent is what really makes his act a highlight each week. Edge recruited Damian Priest and later Rhea Ripley to his new group known as Judgment Day. Both stars have been elevated by being next to the legend.

An argument could be made that the act has also helped elevate Liv Morgan and Finn Balor. A rivalry with a humungous star like Edge would benefit almost anybody.

With Judgment Day making it clear they are accepting new members, what if the newest talent to join was Bray Wyatt? Nobody would expect him to be one of the members, but his haunting gimmick would fit in nicely with the spooky faction.

The Fiend or Wyatt himself pledging allegiance to the faction at Hell in a Cell would be a moment fans will never forget. Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Bray Wyatt would make for an unstoppable unit.

#1. Bray Wyatt could interfere in the Hell in a Cell match

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

The most impactful way Bray Wyatt could return to WWE at Hell in a Cell would be by making his presence known inside the structure. Wyatt is no stranger to the demonic structure. He has interfered in a match between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose once before. The Fiend and Rollins even had an unfortunate battle inside Hell in a Cell years later.

An appearance during or at the end of the Hell in a Cell match means all eyes will be on the former Universal Champion. From there, the possibilities are exciting. Would The Fiend be a babyface to redeem himself with Seth Rollins, fixing the disastrous feud the pair have had in the past? Or would the nightmarish star target Cody Rhodes instead?

If Cody isn't yet ready to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship, a feud with a monster could be an excellent way to spend the next several months. Cody ultimately slaying the beast would also have The American Nightmare ready for The Tribal Chief.

Whether Bray Wyatt does return to WWE or not, the star has left a lasting impression on professional wrestling. If the haunting superstar does return, the WWE Universe will be watching with bated breath.

