"I’ll remind everyone why they know my name" - Bray Wyatt shares cryptic message via social media

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (real-life Windham Rotunda) recently shared a cryptic message on social media citing a potential return.

The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July last year after an eleven-year stint with the company. Wyatt was known for being the leader of The Wyatt Family, an iconic faction that caught on well with wrestling fans in 2012. The two-time Universal Champion took on the gimmick of The Fiend in 2019, an alter ego of Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt recently took to Twitter to share a cryptic message stating that he was tired of hearing and watching how he is going to be perceived. He added that whenever and wherever he decides to make his return, he will remind everyone of why they know his name.

"I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again. Believe in me. #IFoundIt," Wyatt wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

WYATT 6 @Windham6

Believe in me.

#IFoundIt I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again.Believe in me. I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again. Believe in me.#IFoundIt

Bray Wyatt has lately been on a roll with cryptic messages

This is not the first time the former Universal Champion has shared a cryptic message with his fans.

Wyatt recently shared another message stating that whatever good had come into his life was after a time of suffering. He added that he had some things to do and is ready now.

"Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got s**t to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now."

Check out the tweet here.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Windham (Bray Wyatt) sent out a series of tweets that have fans speculating on him returning to wrestling:



"I'm ready now."

"Patience. It's almost time."



So now the question is...



Where does he show?



Does he return to WWE or does he debut in AEW? Windham (Bray Wyatt) sent out a series of tweets that have fans speculating on him returning to wrestling:"I'm ready now.""Patience. It's almost time."So now the question is... Where does he show? Does he return to WWE or does he debut in AEW? https://t.co/OgLU7O3CL2

Bray Wyatt has not competed inside the ring following his release from the company. While he has been active on social media, it is yet to be seen when The Fiend will make his return to the squared circle and under which gimmick.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far