BREAKING: Bray Wyatt released from WWE

WWE has confirmed the release of former three-time world champion Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt had been absent from programming for nearly four months, last appearing on the RAW after WrestleMania 37. He was pinned by Randy Orton, as The Fiend, at the Show of Shows after a distraction from Alexa Bliss.

WWE's official Twitter handle posted the following, wishing him the best in his future endeavors.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

While there has been some speculation over his disappearance from WWE, nothing concrete has been reported. As a result, this release comes as a major shock to the entire WWE Universe.

Bray Wyatt's career in WWE

Ever since donning the name, Bray Wyatt has always been one of WWE's most prominent Superstars. He was creative throughout his time with the company. The fans were also behind him during his journey, from his days as the leader of The Wyatt Family all the way to The Fiend's disappearance.

The Eater of Worlds was put in prominent positions, facing the likes of John Cena and The Undertaker at consecutive WrestleManias. Wyatt would get his due in 2017, winning the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. However, he lost it seven weeks later to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33.

A couple of years later, Bray Wyatt brought the Firefly Fun House to life. It was a consistent source of entertainment for long-time fans, who picked up on various Easter eggs during its run. This was when he created The Fiend, his monstrous alter-ego.

The Fiend

Wyatt was successful with the mask, having gone on a rampage to avenge past rivals like Finn Balor and Daniel Bryan. He even won the Universal Championship twice as The Fiend.

His crowning moment may have been the Firefly Fun House Match against John Cena at WrestleMania 36. Bray Wyatt dissected Cena's WWE career into various plot points, making for an extraordinary cinematic experience.

However, one year later, The Fiend lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania and was never seen again. So much has happened during Wyatt's WWE career, out of which some may have been forgotten.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Bray Wyatt the best in whatever comes next for him. He will be a big miss for WWE.

