"I'm ready now" - Windham (fka Bray Wyatt) sends a cryptic message on social media, teases potential return

Bray Wyatt, also known as Windham, has sent a very cryptic message on social media.

Wyatt is yet to make his return to professional wrestling since his departure from WWE. On July 31, 2021, the former Universal Champion's 12-year tenure with the company came to an end.

Taking to Twitter, Wyatt claimed that he is now ready. His cryptic message can be read below:

"Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got sh*t to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now"

In a follow-up tweet, the former WWE Universal Champion wrote:

"Patience. It's almost time"

Could Wyatt be teasing his return to in-ring action with these tweets?

Former WWE star Simon Gotch recently claimed that Bray Wyatt asked him not to talk with Vince McMahon

Former WWE star Simon Gotch has revealed what Bray Wyatt warned him against talking to Vince McMahon during their time in the company.

While speaking with another former WWE star in the form of Rene Dupree on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Gotch said that Wyatt knew McMahon wouldn't be a fan of his personality:

“I got told early on by Bray Wyatt, who was always very kind, he said, ‘Don’t ever talk to Vince,’. An observation similar to what you made about me, Rene, he had said, ‘Vince will not like your personality,’ and it would not behoove me to go in and speak to him directly.”

Gotch worked alongside Aiden English in WWE and together, they were known as The Vaudevillains. Shortly after WrestleMania 33 in 2017, Gotch received his release from the company.

As for Wyatt, during his final run with WWE, he worked as The Fiend. The gimmick was highly popular with the WWE Universe and got over quite quickly.

