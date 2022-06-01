Former WWE star responds to Bray Wyatt's cryptic message about a potential return

Former WWE Superstar Fandango has replied to Bray Wyatt's cryptic tweet that the latter posted today.

The Fiend teased a potential return through his recent post on Twitter. In his tweet, he vowed to remind everyone why they know his name. The 35-year-old and ballroom dancer previously had an interaction on social media when Wyatt apologized to him in 2019 for making him fight Braun Strowman.

Bray's latest tweet promised to answer the people who have been questioning his desire and it looks like the superstar could be portraying a destructive character when he decides to return. The former NXT star took notice of the tweet and replied to the post with a photo. In the picture, the door of his house is seen blocked by a sofa that has luggage kept on it. This might indicate his stance on the Fiend's return. Fandango, who lost against the former world champion once in 2015 might be trying to protect himself from a possible "assault" in the future.

You can check out the tweet below:

WYATT 6 @Windham6

Believe in me.

#IFoundIt I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again.Believe in me. I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again. Believe in me.#IFoundIt

Booker T won't be surprised if Bray Wyatt returns to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has commented on Bray Wyatt's potential return to the promotion.

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Heavyweight Champion stated that Pat McAfee mentioning Wyatt's name at WrestleMania Backlash could might be a signal of the star's comeback.

"Pat McAfee actually mentioned Bray Wyatt on the show last night [WrestleMania Backlash], I don't know if that's a precursor, I don't know if that's a signal, a spoiler or teaser. But, normally, there's a method to all the madness. Like I said, Pat McAfee mentioned Bray Wyatt on the show last night, so we don't know what's about to happen. And I'm going to tell you right now, I would not be surprised one bit if Bray Wyatt was to show up in the WWE."

The three-time world champion's 12-year tenure with WWE came to an end on July 31st 2021 due to a fall-out with Vince McMahon. It remains to be seen if things have been sorted out before Bray finally makes his return to the company.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far