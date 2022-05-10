"Wouldn't be surprised" - Booker T on released three-time World Champion returning to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says there's a possibility that Bray Wyatt returns to the company in the near future.

At this weekend's WrestleMania Backlash show, Pat McAfee mentioned Bray Wyatt's alter ego The Fiend's name on commentary after spotting a kid wearing a Fiend mask.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, spoke about recent rumors that Wyatt was thinking of quitting pro wrestling. The Hall of Famer then brought up McAfee mentioning The Fiend on commentary and stated that it could be a hint at the three-time world champion returning:

"Pat McAfee actually mentioned Bray Wyatt on the show last night [WrestleMania Backlash], I don't know if that's a precursor, I don't know if that's a signal, a spoiler or teaser. But, normally, there's a method to all the madness." [From 1:00:00 to 1:00:24]

He continued:

"Like I said, Pat McAfee mentioned Bray Wyatt on the show last night, so we don't know what's about to happen. And I'm going to tell you right now, I would not be surprised one bit if Bray Wyatt was to show up in the WWE." [From 1:00:48 to 1:01:05]

McAfee mentioned The Fiend's name during the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Bray Wyatt was a top earner in WWE

HD👌🏻👌🏻 @harshitdwivedi_ John Cena vs Bray Wyatt was the best thing WWE did in the PC Era. John Cena vs Bray Wyatt was the best thing WWE did in the PC Era. https://t.co/WaxNy9obD2

Wyatt, when he was cut by WWE, was one of the highest earning Superstars, as per a recent report.

"At the time he left the company, he was believed to be the third or fourth highest paid performer on the roster with a contract in the $4 million per year range at the time he was cut and was a major merchandise draw," said the report.

The former star was shockingly let go by the company in 2021, less than a year after he had held the Universal Championship. The release took the entire professional wrestling world by surprise.

Would you be excited by the prospect of Bray Wyatt potentially returning to WWE? Let us know in the comments below!

Please H/T Hall of Fame and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Anirudh