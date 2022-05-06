Bray Wyatt's rumored salary before WWE release – Reports

Bray Wyatt's WWE salary before his release from the company has reportedly been disclosed.

Wyatt's 12-year run with WWE came to an end in July in what was possibly the most surprising release of 2021. He was a major star on WWE TV and a top merch mover.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, journalist Dave Meltzer wrote that Wyatt was making a hefty sum before WWE released him. As per Meltzer, Wyatt was probably making $4 million annually:

"At the time he left the company, he was believed to be the third or fourth highest paid performer on the roster with a contract in the $4 million per year range at the time he was cut and was a major merchandise draw." (H/T: Wrestletalk)

Bray Wyatt was a decorated superstar during his time in WWE and won three world titles

Windham Rotunda brought the Bray Wyatt character to the main roster in 2013. Over the next five years, he feuded with WWE's top superstars. Around this time, Wyatt won the WWE title on one occasion. He won the title on the road to WrestleMania 33 and lost the belt to Randy Orton at The Show of Shows.

In mid-2019, Wyatt debuted the character of The Fiend, a scary entity possessing supernatural powers. He attacked Finn Balor in his RAW debut and went on to pick up a dominant win over Balor at SummerSlam 2019. Shortly after, The Fiend won his first Universal title by defeating Seth Rollins in Saudi Arabia.

Many of Wyatt's fans cite Super ShowDown 2020 as his worst moment in WWE. That night, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg squashed him in the middle of the ring to win the Universal title. Wyatt's character never really recovered from this big loss. He did win the Universal title again at SummerSlam 2020, but the reign lasted only seven days.

Wyatt lost a months-long feud with Randy Orton before his release last year. A major reason why fans were taken aback by his release was that he was doing quite well in the merchandise department. Wyatt is yet to step back into the ring following his WWE release.

