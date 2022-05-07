"I wouldn’t be surprised if he never came back" - Bray Wyatt's friend talks about the former WWE Superstar's wrestling future  

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was released by WWE last year, and it looks like his future in wrestling is uncertain.

The Eater of Worlds debuted alongside his family members Eric Rowan and Luke Harper way back in 2013. After a few unsuccessful runs and the inevitable break-up of the family, The Fiend was born. Last year, Wyatt was released from the company after his loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

According to WrestlingNews.co, a credible source told the company that Wyatt has enough money and doesn't need to return to wrestling to earn a livelihood. The quote states:

“He is very good with his money. I wouldn’t be surprised if he never came back [to wrestling].” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

It's best to take this with a pinch of salt as retirement in professional wrestling is very much a reversible decision. Several wrestlers have claimed retirement but have made miraculous comebacks in the most unimaginable situations.

Bray Wyatt's father provides an update on The Wyatts

Bray Wyatt was the talk of the town when he was released from WWE. One of the biggest stars and merchandise sellers of the company became a free agent in no time. The former WWE Champion has not made any wrestling appearances since his release. In April of 2021, Bo Dallas, Wyatt's real-life brother, was also released from the company.

A month ago, Mike Rotunda, father of Wyatt and Dallas, was on John Layfield and Gerald Brisco’s podcast, where he had this to say about his boys:

“They’re definitely not maybe done. I don’t know, they’re kind of got their foot in and going with a couple different things, trying to see what’s available. So, you know, maybe you’ll see them back. Maybe you won’t, I don’t know yet, but I don’t want to speak for them either because I know they’re trying to reach out and get some different things going.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas established themselves in NXT before transitioning to the main roster. The main roster run didn't go as planned, but any other promotion would be happy to have such talented men on their roster if they've decided to lace up their boots once again.

Where do you think Bray Wyatt will go next? Let us know in the comment section below!

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Prem Deshpande