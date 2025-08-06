  • home icon
  4 Ways Brock Lesnar Could Ruin John Cena's Next WWE Appearance

4 Ways Brock Lesnar Could Ruin John Cena’s Next WWE Appearance

By Ken
Modified Aug 06, 2025 22:22 GMT
Brock Lesnar could ruin John Cena
Brock Lesnar could ruin John Cena's next WWE appearance [Credit: WWE.com]

WWE fans were absolutely shocked at SummerSlam. Both nights, which were already a first for this particular yearly Premium Live Event, ended with massive surprises that left the audience stunned.

On the first night, Seth Rollins shocked the world. The Visionary revealed that he was never actually hurt and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract successfully on CM Punk. On the second night, Brock Lesnar made his shocking return after two years.

The Beast is back, and while his return has certainly been controversial, it has also received a lot of attention and hype. Some fans were disappointed he wasn't on RAW, but the man he is feuding with, John Cena, has been announced to appear on SmackDown.

While John's return to Montreal is exciting for fans of The Face that Runs the Place, it could be ruined by Brock Lesnar in a number of ways. This article will take a look at a handful of ways Lesnar could ruin Cena's next appearance on SmackDown.

Below are four ways Brock Lesnar could ruin John Cena's next WWE appearance.

#4. Brock Lesnar could attack John Cena backstage so he can't go in front of the crowd

John Cena is a babyface again. He shocked WWE fans on SmackDown when he abandoned his heel turn, essentially putting distance between himself and both The Rock and Travis Scott in the process.

Fans and Cody Rhodes were both thrilled to see John Cena have sense knocked back into him and become a babyface again. Now, WWE fans can cheer for John openly and happily. He can embrace the audience. This makes his return to Montreal all the more exciting.

What if Brock Lesnar ruins that, however? Brock could shockingly attack John Cena backstage in Montreal. Doing so would mean John can't go out in front of the crowd, which would legitimately ruin his next appearance scheduled for Montreal.

#3. He could ambush him in the ring again

Brock Lesnar's WWE return at SummerSlam was controversial, chaotic, and in some ways, perfect. John had just lost the world title in what was an absolute barnburner with Cody Rhodes, and he was clearly exhausted but proud of his work.

Then The Beast showed up. Brock came out circling the ring just as he did when he first returned to WWE post-UFC. He then went into the ring and delivered a devastating F-5 to the 17-time world champion. The in-ring ambush was brutal and left Cena in a heap on the mat.

Come Friday Night SmackDown this week, Brock Lesnar could replicate it once more. Choosing to continue the parallels to their past, Lesnar could again circle the ring with violent intent before laying John out with another F-5. Sometimes repetition is good in media.

#2. Brock could hit repeated F-5's to injure Cena a la Bronson Reed's Tsunami

The F-5 is a violent finishing move. For those who may be somehow unaware, Brock Lesnar lifts a star onto his shoulders and then powers them down into a face plant. He has done this to smaller men like Rey Mysterio and massive giants such as The Big Show.

While Brock nailed Cena with one F-5 at WWE SummerSlam, he could opt to destroy John with multiple this time. In fact, he could nail F-5 after F-5. Instead of Suplex City, Cena could be brought to F-5 City. This beatdown could end up injuring John's ribs.

This kind of assault isn't unheard of, especially in modern World Wrestling Entertainment. Bronson Reed, for example, has had a history of spamming his Tsunami Splash finishing move to injure his foes. Brock could certainly do the same thing to the future Hall of Famer.

#1. He could break John Cena's arm on WWE SmackDown

The F-5 is Brock Lesnar's most well-known finishing move, but it isn't the only maneuver that he has used to defeat WWE stars. Over the years, Brock has used the devastating Kimura, also known as a Key Lock, to submit or even seriously hurt his foes.

In fact, Lesnar has outright broken WWE stars' arms with the Kimura. Cody Rhodes, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels are just some of the names who were injured by the devastating hold.

On SmackDown, John Cena could suffer the same fate. If John has any movie or Hollywood commitments in general, this injury could write him off. This could also delay a big match between the two until Survivor Series in November.

About the author
Ken

Ken

Twitter icon

Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.

He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.

He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.

Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession.

Know More

Edited by Jacob Terrell
