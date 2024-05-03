4 Ways Charlotte Flair can make her return at WWE Backlash France: Title pursuit, revenge on rivals & more

Some recent social media activity from Charlotte Flair and her husband, Andrade, who were seeing the sights in France, started speculation that she might appear at WWE Backlash.

John Cena was also reportedly seen in France before the Premium Live Event. He is healthy and appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania 40 to assist The Awesome Truth against The Judgment Day.

As for Flair, she was last seen in action in early December 2023. She suffered injuries to her MCL and ACL, causing her to be out of action for close to a year.

With the news that she's in town, could The Queen make a meaningful appearance at WWE Backlash.? She could do so in one of the following four ways:

#4. The Queen appears in a backstage segment or in-ring interview

The Queen could have a backstage meeting with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. [Image via WWE website]

Despite the injuries, several WWE stars have appeared on RAW and SmackDown over the last few months. Dakota Kai appeared regularly with Damage CTRL despite her knee injury.

CM Punk was on commentary for the WrestleMania match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. He cost the latter the World Heavyweight Championship and a shot at it the next night on RAW. Punk returned during Night 2 of the Draft.

Charlotte Flair is one of the more prominent names in the company and could appear in a backstage segment or in-ring interview. It could simply be to ask for an update on her recovery progress or her opinion about upcoming events.

#3. Backup against the Kabuki Warriors

When the WWE Universe last saw Charlotte Flair, she was battling Asuka on SmackDown. It was against The Empress of Tomorrow where The Queen was seriously injured.

Flair was also among the faces who battled Damage CTRL at WarGames last November. Needless to say, Asuka is one of Charlotte's forever rivals and is currently a heel.

While Naomi could also provide backup for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, she has her title contest to worry about. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai will likely interfere. Charlotte Flair could neutralize one or both Damage CTRL members who are not in the match.

#2. Charlotte Flair declares for the Queen of the Ring tournament

The Queen already has the robes to match the crown. [Image via WWE website]

When The Queen's Crown Tournament started in 2021, WWE did not mention Charlotte Flair. Her nickname is literally "The Queen," so it was a strange omission by officials.

Gunther made it seem like more than a crown would be given to this year's winners. Big stars like Flair will probably participate in the tournament if that's the case.

Winning would add another feather to her cap and also eliminate any doubt about who is truly The Queen of WWE.

#1. Inserting herself in the title picture (if cleared) has the highest odds

The most predictable and likely reason for Charlotte Flair's possible appearance at WWE Backlash is the WWE Women's Championship match. Bookers have few ideas for The Queen other than title programs.

It would be nice to see her work with other stars and not always be in the title picture. Since she missed WrestleMania, however, officials might want to give her a big return. Reinserting Charlotte Flair into the title picture on the blue brand is probably just a matter of time.

Most of her returns usually lead to a title victory or match after confronting the current Champion. She did it with Ronda Rousey and Asuka on different occasions. If she shows up at WWE Backlash, it's likely for that purpose.

