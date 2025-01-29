4 Ways CM Punk could call in Paul Heyman’s favor in WWE

CM Punk has a massive favor from Paul Heyman lying in his pocket. This came in after The Best in the World teamed up with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the Survivor Series Men's WarGames match last year. Punk has teased using the favor multiple times on WWE TV since.

With WrestleMania around the corner, the WWE Universe has been anticipating Punk would cash in his favor from Heyman over the next few weeks. However, it is still not known what Heyman owes Punk.

Let's check out a few ways Punk could call in the favor.

#4. Have Brock Lesnar return and help him win the Royal Rumble Match

The history between Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar is unforgettable. The Beast Incarnate has been out of action for a long time now, and his return to WWE remains uncertain. However, if his Advocate calls him to make his giant return to the company, he seemingly may not deny Heyman.

CM Punk could cash in on his favor by demanding the return of Brock Lesnar. Further, the return could be to help him win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. This could further lead to the formation of a massive tag team featuring Punk and Lesnar, which would make headlines around the world.

#3. WrestleMania 41 Main Event

CM Punk has already declared his entry in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Best in The World has one goal in mind, to win the Royal Rumble and go on to the main event of The Grandest Stage of them All. However, with a stacked battlefield in the Royal Rumble Match, it isn't necessary that Punk would end up winning.

If the former WWE Champion fails to win the Royal Rumble Match, he could cash in on his favor and ask Paul Heyman to somehow add him to the WrestleMania 41 main event. With the massive respect and power Heyman has backstage, he is the only person who could seemingly help Punk achieve his goal.

#2. CM Punk could force Paul Heyman to leave Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman has served as The Wiseman of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline for a long time now. The WWE Hall of Famer shares a lot of history with Punk, and the latter is on a mission to prove himself as The Best in the World again.

The Second City Saint was on the top of the entire roster during his time with Paul Heyman. The latter served as one of the greatest managers of all time, helping Punk become the face of the company and have a record-breaking 434-day run with the WWE Championship.

Using his favor that remains in his pocket, Punk could demand Heyman to leave the Tribal Chief and reunite with himself, to help him get his place on the pinnacle of the industry. This could eventually lead to a massive singles match between Reigns and Punk at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. Guaranteed title shot after Roman Reigns becomes the champion

Roman Reigns is also set to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year and is among the favorites to win. Paul Heyman has already announced that the OTC has one goal in mind, and that is to get his hands back on the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Seeing as how the chances that the Tribal Chief will get his hands back on the title are quite high, CM Punk could ask Paul Heyman to book a first-class ticket to the Island of Relevancy when Reigns becomes the champion.

A guaranteed title shot against one of the greatest stars in the industry could lead to a shake-up of the box office, with CM Punk possibly reclaiming the world title for the first time in over a decade. Time will tell when Punk will cash in on his favor.

