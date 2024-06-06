4 ways Cody Rhodes can retaliate against AJ Styles for last week’s WWE SmackDown attack

WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week was an emotional rollercoaster. Towards the start of the show, AJ Styles asked SmackDown GM Nick Aldis for some TV time, as he had some tough news to share with the fans. After coming out to address the WWE Universe, The Phenomenal One revealed that his time in the ring has come to an end.

The entire wrestling world was stunned by the heartbreaking news. The O.C. seemed emotional, and even Styles' rival, LA Knight, paid him respect while assuming the wrestling veteran was hanging up his boots for good.

While seemingly saying goodbye, AJ showed some love to Cody Rhodes, and The American Nightmare gave The Phenomenal One his flowers. However, he ultimately suffered for it, as it was all revealed to be a ruse, and Styles heinously beat down the World Champion in front of the wrestling world.

This was a big surprise, but Cody was more shocked than anybody. There is no chance that The American Nightmare will take the abuse lying down, however. This article will look at a handful of ways he can get revenge on the wrestling veteran following the assault.

Below are four ways Cody Rhodes can retaliate against AJ Styles for last week’s WWE SmackDown attack.

#4. He could demand a Street Fight with AJ Styles

Cody Rhodes is, above all else, an honorable WWE Superstar. While many wrestlers will break the rules, sneak attack, or do something heinous to get ahead, that isn't The American Nightmare's style.

This can sometimes be to his detriment, however. Cody is easily taken advantage of, thanks to his good nature. Rhodes' loss to Roman Reigns courtesy of The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania 39 is a great example of that. Still, Rhodes ultimately overcame the odds at the following year's event.

This means Rhodes may do the same thing with Styles. Instead of doing what AJ did, the top star could instead challenge and outright demand a future match with his attacker. This could be a stipulation match like a Street Fight, so the revenge can be sweet.

#3. Cody Rhodes could brawl with The Phenomenal One on WWE SmackDown

While Cody will often choose the decent and kind way out, The American Nightmare isn't above standing up for himself when necessary. In fact, he has proven he can get down and dirty in WWE if needed.

Rhodes' rivalry with Brock Lesnar last year is a great example of this. The American Nightmare took the fight to the former WWE Champion in the ring, outside of the ring, and even backstage when necessary. He will fight if provoked.

As a result, Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles may get into a brawl on Friday Night SmackDown. Nick Aldis and SmackDown officials may not be happy, but the two could end up fighting all over the arena and even in the parking lot.

#2. The American Nightmare could injure Karl Anderson

The O.C. is a popular stable in WWE. While the group has roots dating back to The Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling and later as a stable in the 2010s on RAW and SmackDown, the faction reunited in 2022.

The updated version of The O.C. featured the usual members of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows, but it also included Michin. The group was off to a hot start, but injuries and setbacks led to the stable struggling and even seemingly separating. As of SmackDown, however, it appears AJ, Luke, and Karl are together again.

Cody Rhodes could take things to a new level and take advantage of this. While it wouldn't be normal behavior for the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody could retaliate and attack Karl Anderson backstage. In fact, he could even injure Machine Gun and put him on the shelf to send a strong message to Styles.

#1. Rhodes could form a stable to counter The O.C.

The O.C. seemingly being back together is a major threat. It remains to be seen whether AJ grows it beyond or if Michin will part ways with the stable. But the trio of Styles, Gallows, and Anderson is a threat to every WWE Superstar.

Cody Rhodes has dealt with stables before, and he knows firsthand what the numbers advantage can do to help or hurt somebody. As a result, the Undisputed WWE Champion may need to form a group of his own to combat Styles and The Good Brothers.

Two stars who could be perfect choices to work with Rhodes are NXT's Axiom and Nathan Frazer. They are the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions and are already feuding with The Good Brothers. Moving them up to SmackDown to form an ultimate babyface trio would be a great way to protect Cody and elevate new stars.

