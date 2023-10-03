4 Ways Dominik Mysterio could be kicked out of The Judgment Day

Everything was great with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day when they were winning titles left and right. That changed at NXT No Mercy as Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams.

It was one of the first matches where the rest of the group wasn't present for the contest. Rhea Ripley was in Australia, while Finn Balor and Damian Priest didn't accompany him.

Ripley was visibly angry during her RAW return. She claimed she told Priest to make plans to ensure Dominik retained his title. The Eradicator also called Mysterio out, saying that she'll be done with him if he doesn't get the title back.

Will the unthinkable happen with Mysterio getting excommunicated from Judgment Day? Here are four ways it could happen.

#4 His eventual replacement takes him out

JD McDonagh could finally join The Judgment Day if Dominik gets kicked out of the group.

In some groups, a person looking to join the organization has to take out a current member who may be on the outs with the leaders. JD McDonagh has been helping the group regularly but isn't officially a member.

Dominiky Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley have accepted his help from time to time. They've even thanked him. Priest, however, is usually infuriated at the sight of McDonagh.

If the members of the group have had enough of Mysterio for any reason, Ripley or the group could order a new member to do the honors. It would keep the numbers equal while rooting out a potential weak link.

#3 Rhea Ripley has Balor and Priest take out the Dominik

The group has been on fire for much of 2023, but cracks started to show after Priest won Money in the Bank. Balor had trouble getting on the same page since he and Damian were pursuing the World Heavyweight Championship.

They're on better terms lately after winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Now that Dominik isn't a Champion, his antics could wear on the rest of The Judgment Day.

Mysterio was the last member of the group to join, so they could figure he was replaceable. The easiest way to fix the problem would be to handle the business in their own house.

#2 Dominik starts to regret joining The Judgment Day

A family reunion could turn the tides of Dominik Mysterio's career.

The main reason why Dominik joined The Judgment Day was to act out against his family and father, Rey Mysterio. Children usually do that against their parents for various reasons.

As cracks appear in the foundation, people start to think of self-preservation. Balor, Priest, and Ripley have often dealt with many problems Dominik started.

When they don't have his back a few times, he might realize it was a phase, and he needs his family again. If he starts to show compassion for Rey or another face, it could anger his stablemates.

If he apologizes to Rey, it would be an emotional reunion that could have a spot on the WrestleMania card. If done correctly, it might make him a sympathetic figure like Jey Uso.

#1 Rhea Ripley takes out the trash

The funny part about this scenario is that the WWE Universe loudly cheers Ripley each week. While excommunicating Dominik Mysterio would be a way to make him a face, the fans hate him so much that they'd likely cheer the move.

It's been pretty apparent that despite no official leader, Mami is the one who makes most of the decisions. Some she's forced to make. Others, like singling out Priest to make plans in her absence, are calculated decisions.

Mami might be like a cat playing with her food. She could get bored with or tired of Dominik's antics or failures. Since she's attacked male stars like Luke Gallows, Kevin Owens, and others before, she could decide to bodyslam her Dom Dom. That move could also send Mysterio packing from Judgment Day.

