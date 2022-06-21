4 ways Elias and Ezekiel could wrestle in the same match

The Ezekiel and Elias gig has been one of the best things on RAW in recent weeks. What looked like an idea that was doomed from the start has kept audiences invested, with everyone eager to see how the two brothers entertain every week at Kevin Owens' expense.

Owens has been bending over backwards to expose the fraud committed by Ezekiel, claiming it is Elias masquerading as a clean-shaven newcomer. However, he has come up short time and again, with even a victory over 'Zeke at Hell in a Cell failing to get him to confess.

The most recent episode of RAW saw Elias appear and perform for fans, duping KO once again. He predictably emerged to call his bluff, but was left confused as his younger brother appeared on video while The Drifter was in the ring. WWE (Walk With Elias) has to do one better next time and have both of them appear in the same match to well and truly send The Prizefighter into bamboozle city.

How could the company do that, you ask? Well, allow us to don our creative hats and suggest four ways in which Elias and Ezekiel could appear and wrestle in the same contest.

#4 On our list of ways WWE could employ to have both Elias and Ezekiel in the same match: Appearing in a multi-man Gauntlet match

Ezekiel, sorry Elias, has experience in Gauntlet matches

In recent times, the Gauntlet match has garnered appreciation for delivering every time it is advertised. Every time it is booked, the in-ring action turns out to be spectacular, with every performer upping their game and tearing the house down.

It is time for WWE to assist the wrestling with some brilliant creativity. Imagine if Ezekiel takes part in a Gauntlet match and gets eliminated, and a couple of participants later, a guitar-wielding superstar emerges to take part. It would allow him to completely no-sell any damage he took without his beard and give fans a moment for the ages.

If this happens, you can bet everyone will silence their cell phones, hold their applause and shut their mouths.

#3 Entering the Royal Rumble match

We are only in June at the moment, so it's not immediately possible. However, WWE would be foolish to not try what they did with Mankind, Cactus Jack and Dude Love and have both Elias and Ezekiel enter the same Royal Rumble match.

Mick Foley's alter-egos entering at three separate instances is one of the best wrestling booking ideas of all time. In Elias and his younger brother, the company have a performer who can repeat what the hardcore legend pulled off. The Drifter's Rumble entrances have always been fantastic, and this could trump any previous efforts of his.

#2 Having them both take part in a ladder match

Obviously, the question arises as to how both Ezekiel and Elias can take part in a ladder match at the same time. The answer is simple - they don't. Instead, WWE could set the whole thing up to play to one of them winning while the other is taken out through injury.

The build to the ladder match will in itself be hilarious, with Elias and his younger brother cutting promos together, but competing separately. This could come to a head on matchday, when only one of them appears for the ladder match citing the excuse of a backstage attack, illness or whatever it may be.

During the match, however, the one in the ring should sustain an injury and walk to the back. A couple of minutes later, the other should emerge and win the whole thing like Brock Lesnar did at Money in the Bank 2019. Show up and win, like a certain Tribal Chief said.

#1 Produce a brilliant cinematic match

The bros can appear together in a cinematic spectacle

WWE has a world-class video production and editing department. Think of any wrestling scenario, and they can make it happen thanks to their computer wizardry. So if people like Kevin Owens need proof that Elias and Ezekiel can appear at the same time, a cinematic match is the perfect means of achieving it.

WWE can produce such a match wherein Elias and Ezekiel are in the same frame and shut down any perceptions that they are one and the same. It would also be a fun acting exhibition for the performers involved. Take all our money if it's Kevin Owens on the opposite end losing his mind and yelling into the air.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far