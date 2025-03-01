4 ways Jade Cargill could return at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto is an absolutely stacked show. The premium live event, which will air on Saturday, features some of the biggest stars in the industry today and major legends.

There will be four big matches and a major segment on the Elimination Chamber: Toronto card. The segment involves The Rock and Cody Rhodes, while the bouts include two Elimination Chamber matches, a dream tag team match, and an Unsanctioned Match.

One superstar not yet announced for the show is Jade Cargill. The Storm was found brutally assaulted backstage on SmackDown several months ago and fans and insiders alike have been trying to discover who attacked her and when Jade may return.

While nothing is confirmed, there is a strong chance that she could make her comeback in Toronto. This article will take a look at a handful of ways Jade could potentially return at the massive PLE, which includes her potentially challenging a champion or seeking revenge on an alleged friend.

Below are four ways Jade Cargill could return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

#4. She could attack Liv Morgan backstage

Liv Morgan has been one of the most successful female stars in WWE over the past few years. She has won Money in the Bank, the SmackDown Women's Championship, the Women's World Championship, and tag team gold.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's role in Jade's assault on WWE SmackDown. While the two claim to have not been involved, they still mock Jade for being out and don't exactly have much of an alibi.

If Jade knows it was Liv, or even thinks it could have been, Morgan could potentially be attacked backstage before the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. It could be revealed Jade did it. Who knows, Cargill could even take her spot in the match.

#3. Jade Cargill could cost Naomi the win if she was the attacker

While Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez certainly could be the attackers, it seems like an obvious red herring. Instead, the WWE attacker could be somebody much closer to Jade Cargill. For example, it could be Naomi.

Naomi is a veteran of the women's division in WWE. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion. She also won the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal many years ago.

Still, Jade could come for her if Naomi was behind the attack. If Naomi is close to winning, Jade could shockingly show up, break into the cage, and attack her former friend. Jade could even nail The Glow with the Jaded, allowing someone to pin the former champion. This would be a small bit of revenge ahead of much more in the future.

#2. The Storm could shockingly confront Bianca Belair if she wins the Elimination Chamber Match

Naomi is certainly possibly the one who attacked Jade Cargill and it would no doubt hurt the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Still, there could be an even bigger dagger - Jade could discover Bianca Belair was the one who attacked her.

Belair has had a ton of success in WWE. While her time on NXT didn't lead to any gold, she has won numerous world titles on the main roster. Belair is also a former WrestleMania headliner and a Women's Royal Rumble winner. She has done a lot.

Above all else, Bianca Belair served as a friend and mentor of sorts for Jade. If Cargill appears at the Elimination Chamber PLE, she could confront The EST. For example, Bianca could win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match only for Jade to go eye-to-eye with her, thus teasing a future confrontation.

#1. Tiffany Stratton could go face-to-face with Jade Cargill at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto

One person who has been mostly excluded from the blame game has been Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie is the WWE Women's Champion and was aligned with Nia Jax at the time of Jade's attack. That could be an indicator she had something to do with it.

While Tiffany Stratton is a babyface now, she wasn't one then. Therefore, the WWE Women's Champion could have attacked Jade either on her own or under a direct order from Nia Jax. Either way, it is at least possible and that could be bad news for Stratton.

At Elimination Chamber, Tiffany will team up with Trish Stratus to take on Nia and Candice Lerae. Once Tiffany and Trish presumably stand tall, Jade could show up post-match. She could hint she wants the title, but above all else, Tiffany could be revealed as her mystery attacker. Regardless, a stand-off between the two would make for an incredible visual.

