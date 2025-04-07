4 ways Jey Uso can respond on WWE RAW after Gunther's brutal assault on Jimmy Uso

Last week's RAW was a brutal watch for Jey Uso. Main Event Jey could do nothing as Gunther beat and brutalized his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. Since then, there has been radio silence from the former Intercontinental Champion.
With RAW a few hours away, the WWE Universe will be wondering if Jey Uso will make an appearance. In particular, they will be eager to see how he responds after he bore witness to last week's assault.
Considering the possibilities, there are plenty of ways he could go about it. However, given how things have escalated, he might even choose to go a bit extreme. So, without further ado, here are four ways Jey Uso could respond to what happened last week.
#4. The Rock gets involved in this blood feud
It's safe to say that Jey Uso and Gunther's rivalry is now a blood feud. Both men are out to destroy each other, and this could lead Jey to do the unthinkable. For example, approach The Rock.
The Final Boss is currently working with John Cena in the hopes that he will become his Corporate Champion. That being said, he might want another horse in the race and, as such, could approach his cousin, offering him both victory and revenge.
#3. Calls upon Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns for help
It's safe to assume that Jey Uso will be distraught after what happened last week. After all, he was handcuffed to the ropes and could do nothing as Gunther brutalized his brother. This could lead him to try and cut an emotional promo tonight.
However, he ultimately botches it, as he is now starting to feel the pressure and is weighed down by last week's assault. This could then prompt him to call upon Paul Heyman to set up a meeting with the OTC, Roman Reigns, who in turn could offer him some advice.
#2. Jey Uso defects from the OG Bloodline and looks to Jacob Fatu for help
Following the previous point, there is a chance that meeting with Roman Reigns may not go as he hoped. Jey Uso could feel abandoned by his cousin and wonder why he hasn't lifted a finger after Jimmy was attacked.
Of course, Reigns is embroiled in his own WrestleMania feud, but this wouldn't matter to Jey, who claims "family comes first." Ultimately, he will realize he is on his own and could potentially defect from the OG Bloodline, only to approach his cousin, Jacob Fatu, who also seems like he will leave the new Bloodline soon, for help.
#1. Hunts down and destroys Gunther
While any of the aforementioned responses are possible, the most likely option is also the most obvious. Jey Uso could look to return the favor on this week's RAW. Tired of being treated like dirt by Gunther, the Leader of the Yeet Movement could hunt down The Ring General.
Uso could spend the entirety of the episode searching for the World Heavyweight Champion backstage. He could even run into his Imperium lackey, Ludwig Kaiser, and lay him out. Finally, the episode could close out with Jey getting his hands on Gunther and absolutely destroying him.