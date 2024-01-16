4 Ways Jinder Mahal can still be in the running for World Heavyweight Champion in 2024

Jinder Mahal failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship tonight on WWE RAW. The Modern Day Maharaja tried everything he could to beat Seth Rollins for the title. The Visionary retained the championship following a Curb Stomp on his opponent.

Jinder may have failed on RAW this week, but he can still challenge for the world title somewhere down the line. Here are four ways he can still be in the running for World Heavyweight Championship in 2024:

#4. Jinder Mahal invokes his rematch clause

WWE is no stranger to doing rematches for storylines involving titles. The company is known to stretch title feuds way beyond fan imagination. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' rivalry kicked off in 2015 and culminated in 2022.

The point is that Jinder Mahal can still challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Modern Day Maharaja can invoke his rematch clause either next week or at Royal Rumble 2024.

#3. Beats Damian Priest for Money in the Bank contract

Damian Priest has been attempting a successful Money in the Bank cash-in for a long time. The Archer of Infamy was moments away from calling for it but was stopped (once again) by Drew McIntyre. They brawled just a week before meeting each other inside the ring.

Priest has until July to cash in his contract. However, The Punishment of The Judgment Day could be tricked into putting his briefcase on the line against Mahal and McIntyre in a triple threat match, with Mahal coming out on top.

#2. Wins the Royal Rumble 2024

Royal Rumble is WWE’s first Premium Live Event of the year. The upcoming Rumble event goes down on January 27.

WWE has already announced four matches for the show, including the 30-man Royal Rumble.

It is worth mentioning that Jinder Mahal hasn’t declared for the high-stakes match at the time of the writing. That being said, tonight’s loss could convince him otherwise.

Who knows, we may see the Modern Day Maharaja as the winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble match next Saturday.

#1. Partakes in no. 1 contender’s match at Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber is taking place in Australia this year. It is unknown if Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship at the February 24 PLE. The Visionary narrowly avoided losing his title on WWE RAW tonight.

It is possible Triple H could book a number one contender’s match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Elimination Chamber. The Game could have six superstars from RAW fight for the opportunity to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40, including Jinder Mahal.

Ideally, the chamber match would determine the number one contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Modern Day Maharah could defeat other superstars to win the title shot.

