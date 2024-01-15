Surprise attack on Roman Reigns, unexpected champion targeted? - 4 ways Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in can go in WWE

WWE is currently blessed with a stacked roster. The likes of Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and LA Knight all appear. Additionally, stars such as John Cena, The Rock, and Logan Paul have been appearing frequently.

Naturally, everybody wants to reach the top of the card, but the main event scene is dense. One such superstar looking to reach the pinnacle is Damian Priest. He has the luxury of being Senor Money in the Bank, which could make his journey to the top easier.

Damian won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in London last year. This means he has a guaranteed title opportunity at any time within one year. Surprisingly, Priest is yet to cash in, although he's come close to doing so on a handful of occasions.

There are several different ways in which WWE can book Priest's cash-in. This article will look at four cash-in scenarios, three of which could be quite positive, but one that would be frustrating for The Archer Of Infamy.

Below are four ways Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in can go in WWE:

#4. Priest could finally take the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest superstars in WWE today. It could be argued that he has been one of the very best for over a decade now. Be it as a member of The Shield, The Authority, or as a singles star, Rollins always delivers.

Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship, The Visionary has defeated numerous top stars in WWE. He's battled and beaten the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor, among others.

Priest and Seth have had a lot of issues in the past. They were both in the WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Damian could finally get the last laugh, however, if he cashes in successfully and defeats Rollins for the coveted prize. This would arguably be the best-case scenario for Damian after so many failed attempts in the past.

#3. He could dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns is on top of the world. He is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Not only that but he's held numerous world titles in the past. Roman has even headlined WrestleMania countless times.

While Seth Rollins' reign as World Heavyweight Champion has been impressive, it pales in comparison to Roman's time on top. Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for years now, with the roots of the reign dating back to 2020.

Priest cashing in on Seth makes more sense from a storyline perspective, but defeating The Tribal Chief would be far bigger for his career. Reigns is unquestionably the top draw in the company. Damian being the man to dethrone The Head Of The Table would be career-defining.

#2. Damian Priest could fail his cash-in attempt

There is certainly a chance that Damian Priest could successfully cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase against either World Champion. With Judgment Day watching his back, the odds of a successful cash-in become even greater.

With that being said, WWE fans know all too well that there are no guarantees in this world of wrestling. This is even true with something as seemingly foolproof as Money in the Bank. As a result, things may not quite go the way Priest is hoping.

Priest could finally cash in his contract on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, or whoever is a World Champion at that time. Instead of winning gold, however, Priest may lose the match. He would then join John Cena, Damian Sandow, Baron Corbin, The Miz, and Braun Strowman as stars who failed to win the world title after holding the briefcase.

#1. He could surprise everybody and target Gunther

Gunther on RAW

Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank contract in 2022. Many fans expected A-Town's Finest to soon become a top star in WWE. As of now, that hasn't happened yet. Some fans point to his boneheaded cash-in attempt as a reason why that's the case.

Instead of cashing in on Roman Reigns, Theory used the briefcase to go after the United States Championship. Not only did Austin surprise people with that move, but he also failed to win. Many fans are still perplexed over the decision to this very day.

While the loss was embarrassing, it did set a new precedent. It is now official that a Money in the Bank contract can also be invoked on mid-card titles. Damian Priest may see this as an opportunity to be the man who ends Gunther's record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign. Imagine The Ring General's epic reign ending in a controversial cash-in. It would shock the world!

