4 ways John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam can be changed

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown announced the WrestleMania 41 rematch between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the upcoming SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event, which is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey next month.

However, despite the long wait for the rematch between the American Nightmare and the Last Real Champion, it drew mixed reactions from the WWE Universe, which indicates fans expected more than just a simple singles match.

In this listicle, we examine four changes that could be made to the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes bout at SummerSlam, which may increase fans' excitement.

#4. The winner of Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton gets added to the bout

The Scottish Warrior returned on the latest episode of SmackDown during the kickoff segment between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

McIntyre insulted Orton and expressed that he wants Rhodes to win the undisputed title and challenge him later, and promised that he won’t back down like "someone", taking a shot at the Viper.

Orton wasted no time and hit an RKO on McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior rushed backstage and demanded that Aldis book a match between him and Orton at SNME.

On the upcoming episode of the blue brand, McIntyre might announce that the winner between him and Orton will be added to the Rhodes vs. Cena title match at SummerSlam, turning it into a Triple Threat encounter.

#3. A major WWE stipulation could be added

The first match between Cena and Rhodes garnered criticism for its slow-paced nature, and many felt it was not properly crafted.

However, this time, Triple H's creative team could make sure they deliver a classic bout for the fans and may add a “No DQ” stipulation bout to Cena vs. Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. This would help allow for any of Cena's heel shenanigans to take place without needing another referee bump.

#2. John Cena could get stripped of his WWE Title

John Cena, in his heel run, is known for using his heelish antics to secure big wins.

The Last Real Champion captured his 17th world title at WrestleMania 41 after Travis Scott helped him distract Cody Rhodes.

Scott could return at SummerSlam to reimplement the Mania game plan. However, to ensure the order, Aldis could add a stipulation that if someone tries to interfere, Cena would be stripped of his title. The same stipulation was used during CM Punk vs. The Rock’s title bout at Elimination Chamber 2013.

#1. Cody Rhodes gets replaced

Cena will try his best to get an edge over the American Nightmare before their rematch at SummerSlam, and he may try his best to compromise Rhodes’ health so he cannot enter the bout at one hundred percent.

Cena could even end up injuring Rhodes, leaving their rematch in jeopardy, and Cody gets replaced by the winner of McIntyre vs. Orton from the WWE SNME XL.

