4 ways LA Knight could be added to WWE King & Queen of the Ring

In the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown for King and Queen of the Ring 2024, LA Knight received a thunderous pop from the Jeddah crowd. The Megastar competed in a six-man tag team match on the show and emerged victorious. Given this overwhelming reception, adding LA Knight to this Premium Live Event would undoubtedly be a wise decision.

In this article, we will explore four potential ways through which the Stamford-based promotion could incorporate the Megastar into King & Queen of the Ring 2024.

#4. LA Knight could be involved with Ibrahim-Al-Hajjaj

The last time WWE visited Saudi Arabia, Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj made a celebrity appearance on the show, participating in a Miz TV segment. Now, WWE has announced that Ibrahim will make another appearance at King and Queen of the Ring 2024, which could potentially lead to LA Knight's inclusion in this event.

One possible scenario could involve a heel superstar confronting Al-Hajjaj during his appearance, leading to a physical altercation. In response, Knight could make his entrance to rescue the celebrity, resulting in both of them celebrating together in front of the crowd.

#3. The Megastar could cost Logan Paul

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul is poised to face Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Championship match at King & Queen of the Ring 2024. However, there's a possibility that the Megastar could cost the Maverick his title match, given their heated altercation on a previous SmackDown.

This angle could set the stage for a feud between them, potentially leading to a showdown for the United States Championship. Many fans already believe that the Megastar will dethrone the YouTube Sensation at SummerSlam 2024 to become the new US Champion.

#2. LA Knight could be involved in a promo segment

Expand Tweet

Another potential way to include the Megastar in the Saudi Arabia show could be through a promo segment. In this segment, Knight could engage in some fan service by advocating for the idea of hosting a WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, he could express gratitude to the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia for their support, acknowledging their role in making the PLE a huge success for the company.

#1. A last-minute addition of his match to the card

Expand Tweet

WWE has only announced six matches for the card of King & Queen of the Ring 2024. However, the heat between Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight, stemming from both being ousted from the King of the Ring tournament, raises the possibility of their match being a last-minute addition to the Saudi Arabia show.

Even an impromptu match could unfold during this Premium Live Event if Melo calls out the Megastar in a ring promo, leading to their unannounced clash. Alternatively, if not a match, a brawl between these two could also occur during the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback