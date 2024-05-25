Spoiler: WWE planning celebrity angle for King and Queen of the Ring - Reports

WWE King and Queen of the Ring will air live on Saturday from the Jeddah Super Dome in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company is known to load up the cards for their Saudi Premium Live Events, and this weekend will be no different. New spoiler details have surfaced on what is planned for the big event.

The 2023 Crown Jewel PLE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featured a special edition of Miz TV. The Miz welcomed Saudi actor-comedian Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj, but they were interrupted by Grayson Waller. The A-Lister argued with The Moment Maker why they should not change the segment to The Grayson Waller Effect. The segment ended with Al-Hajjaj linking up with Miz for a double-team as Waller took a Skull Crushing Finale from his colleague, then a People's Elbow from the hometown star.

Al-Hajjaj's initial appearance brought WWE significant mainstream media attention, and now the company is seemingly looking to capitalize on his popularity again. It was announced that Al-Hajjaj will appear during Saturday's King and Queen of the Ring PLE at the Jeddah Super Dome.

Al-Hajjaj seems to be a WWE fan. He most recently starred in a TV series titled Plan B, which was released on March 11 of this year. The series was released by MBC Studios and filmed in Abu Dhabi.

Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj met top WWE Superstar

Actor and comedian Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj is known to WWE fans for his special Miz TV segment with Grayson Waller and The Miz at the 2023 Crown Jewel PLE.

The Saudi Arabian celebrity is a noted pro wrestling fan. He revealed on Instagram how he met John Cena again at the 2024 Joy Awards in February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hajjaj was nominated for several awards but didn't win any. The post also included photos with boxing/MMA star Francis Ngannou and actor Anthony Anderson.

Cena's last match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia came on November 4, 2023, at Crown Jewel. He suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Solo Sikoa.

