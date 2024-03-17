4 ways LA Knight could strike back at AJ Styles this week

The rivalry between LA Knight and AJ Styles is set to escalate to a whole new level as both stars are scheduled to clash in a singles bout at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. The company announced this showdown during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown when The Phenomenal One blindsided Knight on the entrance ramp.

Subsequently, Styles uploaded a video on his official Twitter(X) account where he confirmed his absence from the upcoming episodes of the blue brand, stating that he knows The Megastar wants to physically harm him and hence, he is not stupid and decided to directly appear at WrestleMania 40.

With that said, let's discuss four ways through which LA Knight could strike back at The Phenomenal One this week.

#4. LA Knight might bring The OC on his side

One of the potential ways through which The Megastar could strike back at Styles is by having The OC on his side in this battle. After making his return to the Stamford-based promotion late last year, Styles broke his ties with The OC and turned into a villainous character.

So to strike back at the multi-time world champion, the 41-year-old star might initiate a conversation about allying with The OC. This could result in the faction align with The Megastar for this feud, much to Styles' consternation.

#3. LA Knight might announce a stipulation for WrestleMania match

As of writing, the match between Styles and Knight is scheduled to be a normal one-on-one singles bout. However, the blindside attack from The Phenomenal One could result in LA Knight announcing a stipulation for their showdown at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Megastar might announce this during the upcoming episode of the blue brand. A stipulation could indeed add an extra layer of excitement to this singles bout and will help the Stamford-based promotion generate more anticipation for this match.

#2. LA Knight might meet Nick Aldis to strike back

To get back at The Phenomenal One, The Megastar might take help from Nick Aldis on an upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The probable scenario that might unfold could see Knight meeting Nick Aldis on the forthcoming edition of the blue brand. Here, the 41-year-old star could somehow try to convince the SmackDown General Manager to compel AJ Styles to make his presence on Friday nights.

So, if this scenario comes to fruition, then LA Knight could take his physical revenge on Styles when he appears on the blue brand due to compulsion from Nick Aldis.

#1. The Megastar might invade AJ Styles' house

AJ Styles had been part of many high-profile feuds in the Stamford-based promotion. Even during his rivalry against former WWE star Samoa Joe, Styles faced a home invasion from the current AEW World Champion.

Now that AJ has made clear his intention to not appear on the blue brand till WrestleMania 40, this might lead to a Styles home invasion, but this time at the hands of The Megastar.

Many fans have also predicted the same since the latest social media post from The Phenomenal One.

