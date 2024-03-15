4 ways Logan Paul could retaliate against Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown this week

Logan Paul is an enigma in WWE. In theory, the Maverick should have never made an impact in the Stamford-based promotion. He came in as a celebrity, essentially making a one-off appearance. Over time, however, he appeared more often and eventually wrestled in a match.

From there, Paul signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. As he has regularly improved his game, Logan managed to win the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio. He has also made an enemy out of Randy Orton.

Both superstars competed in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, and Paul cheated to cost Orton the win. As a measure of revenge, Orton crashed Logan's special announcement segment on SmackDown last week and even hit his friend KSI with a vicious RKO.

Paul managed to avoid facing Orton's wrath, but he is likely furious over The Legend Killer's attempted assault on him and the humiliation KSI felt. This article will look at a handful of ways Logan could try to get revenge on The Viper on SmackDown.

Below are four ways Logan Paul could retaliate against Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown this week.

#4. He could hit Orton with brass knuckles

Logan Paul is an amateur boxer with impressive punching power. While this led him to some success in the world of boxing, it has also done the same in the world of WWE. Of course, he has added a little bit to his punch to make it extra effective.

The Maverick often uses brass knuckles. He has successfully used this weapon on WWE Superstars such as Rey Mysterio and Ricochet. Paul has also used them or attempted to do so on Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

If he wants revenge on The Viper, Logan could rely on his trusty pair of brass knuckles. Paul could jump Orton and blindside him with a sucker punch using the knuckles either in the backstage area or in the ring.

#3. The Maverick could challenge Orton to a match at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE's biggest show of the year is WrestleMania. The 40th annual edition of the supershow will air on April 6 and 7, 2024, meaning the big event is less than a month away. Naturally, this has many performers focused solely on making to the event's match card and wrestling in front of 50,000 to 60,000 people.

Most champions, if not all, will be competing during WrestleMania weekend. Logan Paul is the WWE United States Champion, and thus, he should be no different. The only question is what Logan will actually do at The Show of Shows.

There is a chance that on SmackDown, Paul could address Randy Orton and proceed to challenge The Viper to a match at WrestleMania 40. This could be his attempt to "kill" the legend that is Orton. Of course, the move could backfire if The Legend Killer hits an RKO and puts the Maverick down. Regardless, the challenge may be made tonight.

#2. Logan Paul could cost Orton a win in a match

The Friday Night SmackDown roster is stacked with talent. Some of the incredible WWE Superstars on the blue brand include the likes of LA Knight, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Bron Breakker, Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, and Jimmy Uso, among others.

Not many matches have been announced for WWE SmackDown this week. As a result, Orton could compete on the blue brand's show tonight. For example, he could battle Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma in a one-on-one match.

If Orton is indeed in action tonight, that could be how Logan Paul gets his revenge on The Viper. The Maverick could sneak his way to ringside and somehow cost Orton a win. If he distracts The Legend Killer or hits a sucker punch behind the referee's back, somebody such as Santos could pick up a surprise win.

#1. A-Town Down Under and Paul could beat The Viper up

Grayson Waller and Logan Paul

Logan Paul and KSI are friends away from WWE, but there are two men from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut Paul seems to have struck up a friendship with. These two men are the duo known as the A-Town Down Under.

A-Town Down Under is the tag team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The annoying duo have made the WWE Universe's worst nightmare come true by aligning themselves with Paul. The trio are quite obnoxious and arrogant.

This union could prove beneficial on SmackDown. There is a chance that the cocky trio could jump Randy Orton. While The Viper can likely fight off any one of the three men, three-on-one will be too much even for Orton to possibly withstand. A three-man beatdown could be the sweet vengeance Logan is seeking.

