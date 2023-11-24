This weekend at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, 8 of the company's toughest women will face off inside 2 rings with a steel cage surrounding them.

The quartet of Bayley, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and the WWE Women's Champion IYO Sky will take on the team of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch.

Recently Bayley posted a photo on social media where she teased the potential WWE return of her old friend Mercedes Mone (f.k.a Sasha Banks). Therefore we are going to take a look at 4 ways the former RAW, NXT, and SmackDown Women's Champion could return to the company this Saturday.

#4 - Mone comes to Damage CTRL's aid

Will Mercedes Mone return to WWE?

Whilst the numbers are equal heading into the match, it would not be surprising if Bayley looks to bring in Mercedes to give them the advantage in the matchup.

Mone has had issues with almost every member of the Babyface team during her time in World Wrestling Entertainment and would not hesitate to take down Damage CTRL's opponents.

Mercedes' return could take place when a member of the babyface team is heading to the ring and Mone could attack one performer as they are about to enter the cage.

#3 - Mercedes helps an old friend

During her time in the company, Bayley's biggest ally has undoubtedly been Mone, with the two of them having won tag team gold together on multiple occasions.

If Bayley and her teammates win at WarGames we could see a potential attack from her 3 Japanese cohorts as Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO Sky look to form their own group.

During this attack, fans could see the return of Mone as she looks to make the save and realign herself with Bayley.

Speaking to Gorilla Position this past summer, Bayley was asked if she would like to see her old friend return to the company with them reuniting.

"I beg her every day, I beg her every chance — you know what, it doesn't matter where it is. It doesn't matter how it happens. I would love to one day step back in the ring with her. Whether it's teaming with her, whether it's against her. But right now, I just want whatever happiness she needs to feel, whatever she needs to accomplish her dreams, accomplish her goals. I'm just happy to see her happy." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

#2 - A returning WWE star turns her back on Bayley

Despite Mercedes Mone and Bayley having been the best of friends in WWE, they have also shared the ring in some very intense one-on-one matches.

From their iconic showdown at NXT Takeover Brooklyn in 2015 to facing off inside the brutal Hell In A Cell structure. Therefore, Mone may take out Bayley after the contest and join forces with Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane.

Speaking to Sporting News in 2020, Bayley was asked if she would ever like to have another rivalry with Mercedes Mone in the WWE.

"Luckily, throughout my time on ‘Raw' and 'SmackDown' I’ve been able to share every WrestleMania with her and almost every pay-per-view. We’ve been tag team champions. I’m so grateful that we’re doing stuff together every single year. That’s definitely something I would love to do again before we both retire." (H/T SEScoops)

Mercedes would definitely have a great connection with her Japanese colleagues as for the past year Mone has been performing in New Japan Pro Wrestling where she was able to capture the IWGP Women's World Championship.

#1 - Mercedes Mone goes to War

Currently, the Women's WarGames match is a 4 on 4 contest. However, with the bout usually being 5 on 5, many are speculating that 2 more combatants will be announced.

In September it was announced that the former TBS Champion Jade Cargill signed for World Wrestling Entertainment as she made the switch from AEW.

Despite making a few appearances on various shows she has yet to compete in the ring, therefore WarGames could be the perfect location for her to debut and join Charlotte's team.

Following the signing of Jade Cargill to WWE, Bayley took to social media as she welcomed her to the company.

"Hello, I am the Tree of Life here in the WWE. Pleasure to meet you. Please feel free to watch very closely this Friday as I break down that cheating, nosey, idiot @MsCharlotteWWE. Enjoy!!!!!!!!! And welcoe." Tweeted Bayley.

If Cargill does indeed enter the match, then Mercedes Mone could also be a part of the match and join her Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL.

How would you like to see Mercedes make her surprise return at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.